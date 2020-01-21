Briana DeJesus: I'm Getting a Boob Reduction! They're Gonna Be Friggen Small!

Briana DeJesus is up to more than just shaming Kailyn Lowry these days. She's prepping for a major cosmetic adjustment.

She has revealed that she's planning a major breast reduction.

"Now I gotta get ready for this Miami trip," Briana DeJesus announced on Twitter over the weekend.

She followed those words with a series of emojis indicating that she was both exhausted and stressed.

Naturally, a fan asked if she was gearing up for a vacation, but she shared that this is not the case.

"Noooooo," Briana replied, explaining that she was undertaking this trip "to get some A cup titties."

At present, Briana DeJesus is not even remotely qualified for Itty Bitty Titty Committee membership.

In fact, she's barred from the monthly meetings.

Now, it sounds like she plans to make a drastic change.

If she's not kidding about the A cup goals, she'll soon have breasts so modest that it would be illegal for her to appear in porn in Australia.

(Yes, Australia has some bonkers laws that body-shame women while doing nothing to protect actual children from becoming victims.)

"Yoooo today nova told me that I need to stop showing my boob crack," Briana offered as explanation, "and I’m like what?????"

"U mean cleavage," the Teen Mom star clarified.

Briana then commented, possibly paraphrasing Nova herself, writing: "lmao ok mom you got it."

Is Briana saying that she allowed her young daughter to peer pressure her into getting cosmetic surgery?

Briana received a lot of negative feedback after her announcement.

One fan said that it was "sad" that she was changing her body -- particularly her boobs.

Another assured her that she was perfect just the way that she is and did not have to change for anyone.

Finally, another asked if she was also getting her but downsized to match her breast reduction, prompting Briana to reply: "Yupppppppp."

Some people like big boobs. Some people like small boobs. Some people like both. Others are fixated on butts or feet and can take or leave boobs.

But it's important to remember that boobs, even stellar-looking ones, can also be a literal pain for the boob-wielders.

While a breast reduction may not carry the emotional signficance of a trans man getting top surgery and going shirtless at the beach for the first time, it's still life-changing.

Back pain is a real thing. And let's not forget that bra-shopping for large breasts is both difficult and, frankly, insulting to the shopper.

We're not sure if Briana is literally in the market for A-cups or if she's just taking her boobs down a few notches.

As fans may recall, she had her breasts increased in size - they were, at the time, a C-cup - back in 2016.

Either way, it's her flesh prison and she can deflate or inflate whatever parts of it she likes, so long as she has the budget to do so.

Whatever kind of bazongas Briana ends up sporting after her surgery and recovery, we hope that she will be happy with them.

And maybe Nova will like them, too.