Blac Chyna: Rob Kardashian Lies! I Never Taught Our Daughter Sex Positions!

As you probably know, the split between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna has been a particularly nasty one, even by celebrity breakup standards.

Things got off to a rocky start when Rob posted revenge porn of Chyna to punish her for the unpardonable sin of -- moving on and dating someone new?

Thanks to Kris Jenner's intervention, things briefly quieted down, but now Rob is back on the warpath, and he's once again proving that he's one of the most ridiculous human beings on the planet.

Last week, Rob filed court documents requesting full custody of Dream, his 3-year-old daughter by Chyna.

His reasoning?

Well, according to Rob, Blac is basically the worst mom to ever walk the face of the Earth.

He alleges that Chyna is a raging alcoholic and cocaine addict who frequently neglects her parenting responsibilities.

Rob claims that on the rare occasions when Blac does acknowledge her daughter, she makes seriously bizarre parenting decisions, such as teaching Dream various sex positions.

And how does Blac fill the rest of her time?

Well, if you believe Rob, Khloe Kardashian, and the others who made statements against Chyna she occupies herself by making violent threats and chasing people with knives.

Yeah, either Blac is a truly terrible mother, or Rob is guilty of some major overkill in his smear campaign.

Not surprisingly, Rob is requesting that Chyna's access to Dream be restricted to supervised visits on weekends.

And it's also not terribly shocking that she's denying the allegations against her and accusing Rob of lying.

Sources close to Chyna say she's preparing a statement in which she will deny all of the charges against her and argue that it's Rob who's the unfit parent.

Blac apparently gets specific in her statement, claiming that she has never done drugs in front of her children, and she only drinks on occasion -- when her kida aren't around.

She also denies the neglect and abuse claims, arguing that both of her children practice good hygiene, and Dream has more than 100 individual outfits.

As for the sex stuff, Blac says there's no truth to those claims at all, and they're just something Rob concocted in order to destroy her reputation.

In addition to the supervised visits, Rob is requesting that the court force Blac to submit to drug tests each time she interacts with Dream.

Needless to say, dude is really going nuclear this time.