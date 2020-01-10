Audrey Roloff and Jeremy Roloff Welcome Baby #2!!!

Two former cast members on Little People, Big World have some enormous news to share:

They are parents for the second time in history!!!!

On Friday, January 10, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff confirmed the news that fans of this show had been waiting days to receive:

They have finally welcomed baby number-two!

“He is here!!! ⁣Bode James Roloff ⁣9.2 lbs 21 inches ⁣Born on his due date 1/8/2020 at 7:36 pm,” Audrey wrote on Instagram as a caption to the amazing picture above.

She did so two days after sharing some extreme baby bump photos of herself and telling followers that she was at the 40-week mark -- and ready to give birth!

The former reality stars, who left their family's TLC reality show in the summer of 2018, are already parents to a two-year old named Ember.

They announced this past July that they were expecting a sibling for their toddler, later confirming it would be a boy.

“Baby #2 is coming in January!!!” the pair captioned their Instagram reveal at the time of their pregnancy announcement, adding back then:

“Ember is gonna be a big sister! We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

In the ensuing months, Audrey continued to keep followers very well apprised of her pregnancy, often posting pictures on social media and frequently making it clear how grateful she has been for this relatively happy and healthy journey.

"Finally snapped a few pics of the bump while baby boy is still cozy inside," wrote the podcast host and author son after the calendar flipped to 2020, continuing as follows:

"Pregnancy is really just a remarkable experience. It’s such a gift to carry our baby on the inside and I can’t wait carry him on the outside soon."

And now that day has arrived! It's just so very exciting for anyone that has followed this couple, who got married back in 2014.

Jeremy, meanwhile, also acknowledged the arrival of his second child and first son, posting the precious snapshot below, writing Bode's measurements as part of his caption and concluding:

Welcome to the family son!

Check out Jeremy's first selfie with Bode above.

As for the first name chosen by Jeremy and Audrey? We can't say for certain how they settled on it.

In general, however, the boy's name Bode means Messenger and is of German origin. It's been made semi-famous over the past few years by professional skiier Bode Miller.

For your viewing and cooing pleasure, here's another close-up of the newborn being held by his dad in the hospital.

Precious, to say the absolute least.

As mentioned previously, of course, neither Ember nor Bode will be featured on Little People, Big World.

In July 2018, their parents, who wed four years earler, announced their departure from the program as follows:

After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come.

A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last.

Jeremy continued on behalf of the couple:

It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you.

You are what made doing this so fun.

He concluded: We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward.

This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically — the show must go on!

We can expect to hear plenty of well wishes and congratulatory notes from fellow family members in the days ahead.

It's also worth noting that Tori and Zach Roloff only just welcomed their second child into the world a few weeks ago, a young girl named Lilah.

What perfect timing, right? We're sure these cousins will be close for their entire lives.

CONGRATULATIONS TO JEREMY AND AUDREY AND ALL THE ROLOFFS!