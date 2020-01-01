Archie is Adorable! Meghan and Harry Ring in 2020 with New Baby Pic

New year, new photo.

New reason to be appreciative of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In a very sweet Instagram photo that the Royal couple used to usher out 2019, Markle and Harry gave fans a fresh sneak peek at their eight-month old son.

We've posted said photo above.

According to Kensington Palace, the snapshot was taken by The Duchess of Sussex herself, who took it right around Thanksgiving.

In the picture, both daddy and son are donning cozy knit caps ... and Archie’s apparently has a special backstory.

The pom-pom hat you see here comes from Make Give Live, which is a social enterprise founded by a woman named Claire Conza who runs community-based knitting groups in New Zealand.

For each item bought, one is donated to a Kiwi in need.

Markle was given one of the accessorites during the couple’s visit to New Zealand in Octoberof 2018 when she was pregnant with Archie.

"Being part of a Make Give Live group is like having a second family, we knit but we also nurture our own mental health and wellbeing,” the organization writes on its web site, adding:

“Looking after yourself is essential and it is a proven fact that knitting has a multitude of therapeutic benefits, including reducing stress, improving self confidence and helping provide meaningful connections and purpose, especially when you are part of a community."

The candid father-and-son photo, meanwhile, was posted at the outset off an Instagram video featuring highlights of the couple’s big year, including:

Their tour of Africa.

Harry’s impromptu dance with conservationist Jane Goodall.

Son Archie’s christening.

Meghan and Kate Middleton attending Wimbledon together.

The WellChild Awards.

And Remembrance Day, among other trips and milestones.

Many observers were pleasantly surprised to see the Middleton inclusion, considering those never-ending rumors about Meghan and Kate pretty much hating each other.

Wrote Meghan and Harry as a message alongside this special video:

Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!

We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness. - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The video comes about two weeks the release earlier this month of the Sussexes’ first Christmas card as a family of three.

As you might expect, Archie took center stage in that photo as well, which was snapped by Meghan’s friend Janina Gavinar.

Here's a look at that precious holiday card:

And here's a message from The Hollywood Gossip:

We hope you and yours had a healthy new year and we hope you have an amazing 2020!

We thank you, as always, for reading our website.