Anna Duggar Shares Photo of Awful Husband, Posts About "Unconditional Love"

Many years ago, Josh Duggar got all touchy-feely with his own sisters, initating a disgusting molestation scandal and cover-up that continues for him and his family to this day.

On Tuesday, meanwhile, Anna Duggar went ahead and got all touchy-feely on Instagram.

But in a different, far less literal manner.

Indeed, Josh's social media rehabilitation continued yesterday, not long after he resurfaced on his wife's official feed on the day many folks think belongs to the Lord.

"Happy Sunday! 'I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.' Psalm 122:1," Anna captioned a photo of herself, Josh and their six kids earlier this week.

Yes, the couple really does have six kids.

Fast forward to about 12 hours and Anna once again posted a picture of her and some family members.

In this case, the family members include her latest child... her gross husband... and her iin-laws, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

Wrote the busy mother as a caption this time around:

"We enjoyed a double date with Pops & Lolli this evening! It means the world to have parents that unconditionally love us and who are there to encourage us along life’s way."

That's a nice sentiment, to be sure.

It's just impossible to ever consider any concept of unconditional love when Josh Duggar is in the picture.

This is someone who has molested his sisters, cheated on his wife and who had his place of employment raided in November by federal agents.

It remains unclear exactly why this happened, but Josh lost the benefit of the doubt many years ago and probably did something really sordid in order to invite such a raid.

The guy just seriously sucks, you guys.

Continued Anna in her new post:

'The older I get, the more I realize just how much I value and lean on the advice from our parents and the Godly men & women who are a couple decades ahead of us in life.

"Thanks Sweetie, Pops & Lolli for such a fun evening — it was great to chat, laugh and have a great night out together!"

Josh, of course, has not made many appearances on social media since he confessed to cheating on Anna in 2015, which followed the reveal that he molested five little girls as a teenager.

Any time he does pop up, social media users come out as almost one entitity and just tear him apart.

“Room full of people in denial,” one person wrote in response to this new photo, while Another said:

“Still can’t stand seeing Josh and also Anna still with him. She deserves better.”

And then someone else added: “I just can’t even look at Josh. People don’t change and he’s a bad person.”

Is this harsh? Some might say so.

Others, however, might say that the Duggars are a cult and Anna is really all alone wiith no one she can count on within that family and that Josh is a pathetic hypocrite who represents all that is wrong with organized religion.

We're not sure who.

But some might say that.