Amy Roloff Admits: I'm REALLY Gonna Miss the Farm!

Amy Roloff is clearly very happy to no longer be living with Matt Roloff.

That seems silly to say, of course, because the married couple divorced years ago and each side has moved on completely, with Amy even now engaged to Chris Marek.

But this opening does allow for a perfect segue to say the following:

It appears as though Amy Roloff isn't all that happy to be living far away from Matt Roloff.

The reality stars came to an agreement a few months ago in which Amy sold a majority of her land on the family farm to her ex-husband, most notably the plot on which her home had sat for many years.

This meant that Amy walked away with a decent chunk of change... but also that she had to walk away.

She had to find a new place to live.

How exciting, right?

Yes, to a certain extent.

But also how bittersweet, you know?

In a new Instagram Story video, Amy talked candidly this week about how she'll feel the loss of the Roloff farmhouse when she finally, completely moves out of it... which she is set to do very soon, once all her boxes are fully packed.

“Do you hear it?” Amy asks in this social clip, explaining in further detail:

“It’s late January, and yes -- those are frogs singing. I’m gonna miss this sound. I’m at the farmhouse late, still packing away!

"I just had to come out here and just … wow. Hear this sound again. I mean … ugh. I’m gonna miss it.”

This isn't the first time Amy has confessed that the move hasn't been so easy on her.

Yes, the new house in Hillsboro has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and it takes up an area of 3,767 square feet. But it's also not on the property that she's called home for decades.

"A new house is something both Felix and I are adjusting to," Amy wrote of herself and her dog in late December, adding at the time:

"Getting to know a smaller backyard, which is nice, living in a neighborhood, that’s pretty cool too, meeting some of the neighbors and working on making the house a home...

"Let’s face it, the farm will always be the farm, no comparison, but a new house in a new neighborhood will have its own adventure and it will take time to get use to it and 2020 will be another interesting year."

And Amy will of course have both Felix and Marek by her side throughout this adjustment.

Roloff bought the home back in November, but has been going back and forth since then between moving in completely and getting everything totally out of her former residence.

It now sounds as if the time may be near for Amy to be off the farm 100 percent.

And she's doing all she can to be ready for that moment.

"This sound is beautiful to me. I’m going to miss it. That’s it. Nature’s symphony," Amy added of the animal noises she was listening to in her latest video.

As for what will happen to Amy's farmhouse? Matt was actually just asked that question.

“Now that Amy has moved, who will live in the big house?” an Instagram user asked the patriarch this week, to which he replied:

"Amy hasn’t quite gotten completely moved out yet. After she does we will figure out a plan.”