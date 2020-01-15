Amy Duggar to Derick Dillard: Thanks for Exposing My Horrible Family!

As we've documented in the past, Amy Duggar is not a huge fan of Derick Dillard.

If you'll recall, she once slammed him for being an insensitive jerk.

But it's also important to remember that Amy isn't a huge fan of many of her famous family members, either.

It should therefore come as little surprise that Amy has one response to Derick's ongoing onslaught against Jim Bob, Michelle Duggar and company, basically telling Jill's husband:

You go, boy!

Over the past several days, Dillard has been ripping into his in-laws, trashing Jim Bob in particular for being greedy and for keeping well-earned money from his offspring and for essentially sucking as a person in general.

Derick has even alleged that Jim Bob has banned him and his wife from his home.

Has Dillard gone too far? Does Jim Bob deserve this criticism? Does he deserve to be called out a pretty huge d-ck who doesn't really care about his kids in any real way?

No, to the first question posed above, and yes to the next two, Amy made clear on Tuesday, January 14.

“@derickmdillard, you really are shedding some light on some very dark, gray areas!” Amy wrote online yesterday. “Keep it up!”

Can't be any more straightforward than that, can she?

Amy is the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle and has never been especially close to either.

Her message arrives mere days after one Derick's negative comments in regard to his in-laws actually mentioned Amy and her husband, Dillon King.

On Thursday, January 9, Derick claimed the reason their families didn’t appear in the episode of Counting On about grandma Mary Duggar’s funeral was because producers didn't want them involved.

In fact, he explained that “TLC cut out any family that they don’t want viewers to see” on the show, adding:

“It wasn’t in the script for us or the Kings to be there."

In a subsequent Q&A session held in the comments of an Instagram post, the Duggar son-in-law revealed more than that, including the allegation that he and his family never got paid for their TV appearances.

He's been emphasizing this point for awhile now.

“For a long time, Jill and I were under the impression that the family didn’t make any money from the show," Derick said of how Jim Bob supposedly screwed him over.

"It was presented to us kids as something that was done as a ministry that TLC periodically subsidized in the form [of] reimbursements for things like gas, restaurants, travel, etc." he continued. "But not any actual pay on top of that."

Dillard really has been relentless along these lines of late.

He has claimed that his family's program took them “to the brink of sanity” and could have “easily destroyed” their lives.

According to Derick, his immediate family only filmed for as long as they did because they felt “pressured to think that [they] were required to” and that they “would get sued” if they didn’t.

“We were made to believe we didn’t have a choice,” he said, while still insisting he loves his father-in-law.

So, why did he and Jill eventually quit? And why has Derick vowed he'll never return?

“Once we became more enlightened, we realized that we could easily defend ourselves … against a lawsuit from the family/TLC," Dillard explains.

This all sounds like a complicated mess, but perhaps we all can agree on one thing in the end:

The Duggars need to just go away.