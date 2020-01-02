Amanda Bynes Reveals Shocking New Face Tattoo on Instagram

These are sad, strange times in the life of Amanda Bynes.

For a while there, it looked as though things were finally turning around for the troubled former Nickelodeon star.

After a number of troubling developments regarding her mental health and substance abuse issues, Bynes checked into rehab and seemed committed to getting her career back on track.

Unfortunately, 2019 ended on a down note with reports that Bynes was living on the street after multiple relapses and unsuccessful rehab stints.

With the dawn of the new year, we have good news regarding Amanda's progress, as well as an update that seems to have sparked concern among some fans.

First the good news: despite reports of her homelessness, Amanda is currently living with her parents.

Unfortunately, that report was followed by this post, in which Bynes reveals what appears to be showing off a new face tattoo.

It's important to note that the negative public reaction has had less to do with the aesthetics of the piece and more to do with what it might indicate.

There's a long history of celebrities in the midst of mental breakdowns altering their appearances in radical ways.

Britney Spears shaving her head might be the most famous example; Aaron Carter's face tattoo is one of the most recent.

Amanda has turned off comments on her new Instagram page, but on Twitter and other socials, the response to her new ink has been overwhelmingly negative.

It's worth pointing out, of course, that we don't really know what's going on here, and it's possible that Bynes' latest selfie is not a sign of mental distress.

After all, the tatt could be drawn on, or it might be some sort of digital effect.

And even if it's real, that doesn't necessarily mean it's a cry for help.

Perhaps the tattoo was the result of careful consideration.

Perhaps she stands by her decision and has reached a place in her life where she once again feels confident enough to make bold statements with her appearance.

Unfortunately, the association between facial ink and mental breakdowns is a strong one.

Here's hoping the actress has bucked the trend and is still on the comeback trail.