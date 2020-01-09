Alexis Eddy, Former MTV Reality Star, Dies at 23

Tragedy has once again struck the world of reality television.

The former MTV personality, who played a key role on the show Are You The One, was found dead at her home in West Virginia on Thursday.

She was 23 years old.

According to TMZ, police arrived at this residence after receiving a call that a woman was in cardiac arrest.

While the outlet reports that no foul play is suspected, police are waiting for a toxicology report to determine her cause of death.

Eddy appeared on season 6 of MTV’s reality dating competition in 2017.

Viewers may remember the West Virginia native saying on camera that her cousin was a convicted murderer during the season. It was a standout moment at the time.

We don't want to speculate on what may have happened here, but Eddy was very open and candidon social media about her struggles with substance abuse.

However, as recently as late this past Septembe,r she said she and her father were both clean and sober.

As you can see above, Eddy was understandably proud of this accomplishment.

“Pic on the right was two years ago… what a difference,” she captioned these two photos with her dad on Twitter. “So very blessed today. #RecoveryRocks.”

As for the details behind her passing and what transpired, they are still coming in at this time.

However, a family member tells TMZ that Alexis arrived home to her mom's house Wednesday night around 11 p.m. and seemed to be just fine.

She was then discovered by another family member the next morning; her loved ones, for what it's worth, believe Eddy had remained sober from the fall up through her tragic death.

Along with the above snapshot, Eddy shared a selfie in September from outside the Community Recovery Center.

“Recovery at its finest. Gr8ful 2 b clean & sober #justfortoday,” she wrote at the time via Instagram.

In October, Eddy also announced her engagement to Nate Lee.

“Went to play in the woods…Walked out engaged,” she captioned a series of images from the proposal at the time. “Love you @natelee4176.”

In another caption, she wrote: “Another picture with the love of my life #SURPRISE. Here’s to finding my soulmate.”

The couple seemingly split, thought, prior to Eddy’s untimely passing.

In addition to tweeting about dating, Eddy stated she was spending New Year’s Eve as a single person last month.

“I’m bringing a mirror with me out tonight so I can kiss myself when the ball drops,” she wrote on December 31 oon Twitter. “#2020 got love for ME and ME ONLY."

We send our condolences to the friend, family members and loved ones of Alexis Eddy.

May she rest in peace.