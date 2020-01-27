Alexei Brovarnik Celebrates: I'm Officially a US Citizen!!

At the start of the year, we reported that Alexei Brovarnik was approved for US citizenship after years of money, paperwork, and waiting.

Now, his long wait has paid off. The 90 Day Fiance fan-favorite is now an American citizen!

"Make way for #newuscitizen," Alexei Brovarnik announced on Instagram over the weekend.

To his fans, he wrote: "Thank you to everyone who supported."

"And," he added, he wanted to thank everyone who "helped me get to this point."

He added the hashtags "#teambrovarnik" and "#thankfulgratefulblessed."

Aside from Alexei himself, no one was more overjoyed than his loving (and very pregnant) wife, Loren.

She commented with a series of emojis, each crying from being emotionally overwhelmed with joy.

Loren gushed that she was "so emotional and so proud!"

The entire 90 Day Fiance fandom shares her enthusiasm -- and is delighted to see her baby bump on display!

Back in October, 90 Day Fiance fans were overjoyed to learn that Loren and Alexei are expecting their first child.

This was huge news for a couple who has been adored by fans for years.

There are so many deeply toxic or downright creepy couples in the franchise. Loren and Alexei just love each other.

Then, at the start of 2020, they revealed they are expecting a baby boy.

Yes, gender reveal parties are conceptually absurd, but no one begrudges them for getting in on the trend.

At the same time that they revealed what sort of bits their baby will have, they also shed further light on the due date.

At first, they had simply revealed that they were expecting the wee baby Brovarnik in the spring of 2020.

Now, we know that the due date is specifically some time in May. You never know, though -- pregnancy is complicated and full of surprises.

Loren and Alexei met when Loren was visiting Israel for her birthright trip.

There, she met Alex. They were both young, hot, and very compatible. They hit it off.

The two of them actually got married in Israel before beginning the process to bring him over to the US.

On 90 Day Fiance, their authenticity and genuine love for each other won over viewers who had grown cynical in the face of con artists and frauds.

Loren herself has taken aim at some 90 Day Fiance stars.

Aside from her mistaken feud with Ashley Martson over pregnancy photos which turned out to be a misunderstanding, she's had one real issue.

In her opinion, some of the 90 Day Fiance couples abuse the K-1 visa process and make it appear illegitimate.

From creepy older Americans courting wildly young spouses to people who seem after citizenship and nothing else to toxic couples, she feels that it gives the process a bad name.

But now, Loren and Alexei's love, patience, and hard work has paid off. Congratulations!

He's an American citizen and about to welcome his son into the world!

We're just glad that Alexei, like fellow 90 Day Fiance star Jihoon Lee, was able to move to the US quickly and then get his citizenship.

As we have all seen, some people are unable to be with their loved ones because they are turned down for visas in the first place.