Abbie and John David Duggar: Meet Their Daughter! See the First Photos!

Yup, you guys, it's true:

She is absolutely perfect.

As previously reported in very exciting detail, John Duggar and his wife, Abbie, welcomed their very first child into the world on Tuesday, confirming her arrrival to fans and followers several hours later.

“Our lives have changed forever with the arrival of our baby girl," they announced to Us Weekly, adding at the time:

"She’s is a beautiful gift from God.

"We are so blessed the Lord has given her to us. It’s still surreal to know that we are really parents but it’s a great new adventure that we are excited to take on together."

The Counting On stars didn't reveal any photos of their precious newborn upon releasing this statement, however.

But that was then.

And this is now!

And now the brand new parents have publushed a pair of incredible snapshots to their joint Instagram account.

We've posted one above and also one below and here is what the couple has written as a caption to the memorable photographs:

Welcome to our world Grace Annette (Gracie)!!!

Gracie was born early Tuesday morning, she was 7 pounds 11 oz and 20 3/4 inches long. We are quite smitten by our new bundle of joy and are soaking in all of her little newborn snuggles.

How can these two not be smitten?!? Just look at this face!

John and Abbie only just got married in November of 2018, celebrating their first wedding anniversary a couple months ago by sharing a photo of themselves beaming from ear to ear. In their caption.

The reality stars called their first 12 months as husband and wife "the best year of our lives so far!!!"

They announced they were expecting several weeks before that, in August, by stating the following to People Magazine:

“We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world. It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise.

"We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!"

Upon later confirming that a girl was on the way, Abbie sounded a tad sexist by saying she's looking forward to "hair bows and pink dresses and lots of sparkles," while John David chimed in with:

"I’m really looking forward to having a little baby girl around the house. I already have one, now I’m going to have two. I just hope she’s as pretty as her mommy, I know she will be!"

The new parents started courting in June 2018 -- and, a month later, John David got down on one knee in an airplane hangar in front of a sign that read, “Abbie, Will You Marry Me?”

The two tied the knot in Arkansas on November 3, 2018.

"We are so excited to be married!" they said back then, adding:

"It was a beautiful moment and we so appreciate our friends and family for sharing this day with us. Most of all we are thankful to Christ for bringing us together.

"This is going to be an amazing journey!”

So far, so very true for these two.

No one else in the Duggar family has commented on this blessed arrival just yet, but the polarizing clan did post these same baby photos on their official website and did write as a message along with them:

We are all so in love with this precious little girl!!

We can't say we blame them.

Grace is officially a cutie patootie.

As for what the future holds?

Abbie previously credited her husband with taking good care of her, calling him “an angel.”

And, in November, she even talked about the possibility that she might go back to work one day, explaining that she and John David have discussed her future as a working mom.

“I’ve got my [nursing] license transferred over to Arkansas so that I have that availability if I want it,” she said.

“I know I’m planning to keep up my license by doing the continuing education hours. … We’ll just keep it as an option and see what happens."