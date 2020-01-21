90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Do Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva Make It?

Viewers watched in horror as a painful, fateful moment from the 90 Day Fiance Season 7 trailer played out on their screens.

Natalie refused to say if she even loves Mike, and they broke up on screen. Is this the end for them?

Mike Youngquist had his heart broken on camera on one of the most popular reality shows on television.

A producer straight-up asked his Ukrainian girlfriend, Natalie Mordovtseva, if she loves him.

A simple "yes" or "of course" would have been the expected answer. "With all my heart" is cheesy but acceptable.

Instead, she remained silent ... and Mike stood up to go pack the luggage.

After the deafening silence, Natalie tried to talk things through with Mike ... but she didn't exactly walk back her silence.

She pointed out that they've only met in person three times and that they have a lot of disagreements.

Those are very valid concerns that, frankly, more 90 Day Fiance couples should consider.

But it also appeared that Natalie was trying to goad Mike into some sort of grand romantic or emotional action and it massively backfired.

Here's some advice, folks: say what it is that you want. Don't play weird games with people.

Giving back an engagement ring means that you're ending the engagement, not that you want to elicit a specific reaction.

Considering their wildly different beliefs -- Natalie being a diehard Christian and Mike being big into aliens -- maybe they were doomed from the start.

So, did the breakup that everyone saw on screen mean that it's over for them?

The GSJones LAW Group released a statement earlier this month, teasing that one of their attorneys would appear on an episode.

"Natalie has been turned down for a fiancevisa and they disagree about religion. Are they ready to get married now?" the statement asks.

The statement notes: "First, they have to work with our immigration visa attorney, Michele Taylor, to get Natalie her K-1 Visa."

Given that we have not seen Michele Taylor just yet, it sounds like there's more to their story that has yet to come.

Then, of course, Mike and Natalie were both seen at the airport in the US.

90 Day Fiance is insanely popular -- seriously, match it up with ratings from other reality shows and you may be shocked.

The production team can't shut down an entire airport just to film someone arriving. And Mike appeared to greet Natalie with roses.

Eyewitnesses were too rushed (airports are busy places) to wait around and snap a photo of the two back together. Too bad.

Of course, Natalie coming to the US could just mean that her K-1 visa was sorted out, right?

And eyewitnesses who saw Natalie at SeaTac say that her ring finger was hidden the entire time -- so we don't know where the ring is at the moment.

Even if things turn out for the best on the show, Mike and Natalie have seemed a little antagonistic towards each other on social media lately.

Maybe it's a smokescreen to avoid spoilers for the show. Maybe it means that they broke up.

Or maybe their relationship is just that darn toxic.