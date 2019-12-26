Vicki Gunvalson Trashes Braunwyn Windham-Burke: Why is She Naked So Much?!?

Vicki Gunvalson was demoted to mere “friend” status on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

But that doesn't mean the veteran reality star didn't have a lot to say on stage for part three of the show's reunion special.

Nor did it mean she had any problem at all telling Andy Cohen who she thinks has been the program's enemy over the past few months.

"I don’t like the kissing. I don’t like the nakedness. I’m sorry. I don’t. I think it’s disrespectful,” Gunvalson said at the taping, trashing Braunwyn Windham-Burke pretty hard and adding:

"Fifteen years, I started this show. We don’t do that. Turn it down, Braunwyn. Turn it down! … We have kids watching this!"

Windham-Burke, for those unaware, made out with Tamra Judge at one point on Season 14.

And Gunvalson, as Cohen pointed out, once flashed her boobs on an episode and once simulated oral sex when licking a large lollipop inside of a limousine back in 2013.

But Gunvalson, who blew off all allegations of hypocrism on the reunion, went on to allege on air that she lost two clients due to Braunwyn’s partying on the series.

“Get off the show. Let’s elevate. I lost two clients last month because of these shenanigans,” the Coto Insurance CEO said. “They said it doesn’t meet their moral compass.”

That seems basically impossible to believe.

But Vicki wants us to believe it.

Windham-Burke, for her part, didn't just sit around and take Vicki's verbal abuse.

"Just because I choose to kiss women doesn’t make me classless," she replied, adding of herself overall:

"This is who I am. I didn’t come on the show to give you the best version of me. I came on the show to be me. And you don’t get to decide it."

For the most part, all other Real Housewives of Orange County also rushed to Windham-Burke's defense... by slamming Vicki's past behavior.

“You’ve gotten so wasted you’ve pissed beds,” said Gina Kirschenheiter, while Emily Simpson added:

“Vicki, you laid on the bar in Key West and drank out of the tap.”

It's true. This all happened.

“I was fully clothed!” Gunvalson screamed back. “And it was hilarious! You don’t have fun?”

After Gunvalson was demoted to a part-time role for season 14 of the long-running Bravo series, Braunwyn joined Judge, Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Simpson and Kirschenheiteron the series.

This isn’t the first time the businesswoman has trashed Braunwyn since she became a cast member, either.

"There is an overload of crying and raunchy talk and behavior. The talk about sexual exploits should have been kept private and not heard or seen by children on television,” Vicki told Us Weekly in October, adding at the time:

“When I created this franchise 15 years ago, it was about our lives and having the opportunity to showcase the world the privileged lifestyle we lead. It’s turning out to be all about divorce, rental houses, threesomes and other ridiculous things.

"Naked scenes seems like many of the cast are trying to one up or outdo the other."

Part three of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, December 26, at 10/9c.

Sounds like it's gonna be pretty darn dramatic, huh?!?