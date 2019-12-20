Vicki Gunvalson SCREECHES at Producer, Explains Suing Bravo

Fans were already aware from the trailer that Vicki Gunvalson screamed obscenities backstage at this season's Reunion special.

Now, fans are learning the context, and the OG of the OC does not come across in a flattering light.

As viewers saw this week, Vicki Gunvalson was on stage for the entire Reunion.

Why? Because she was a "Friend" of the Housewives for this season.

Vicki has expressed anger over this, viewing it as a betrayal on Bravo's part and even accusing them of deceiving her over her role this season.

At the Reunion, that became an even bigger deal. This gets very ugly.

"While the OG of the OC needs no introduction, knowing her, she’d probably have some words with me if she didn’t get one,” Andy Cohen joked.

“So without further ado, please welcome Coto resident, insurance maven, and the future Mrs. Lodge -- Jane Roe!" he continued.

Andy jokingly corrected: "I mean, Vicki Gunvalson. Hi, Vicki!"

The "Jane Roe" line was very much a nod to the fact that Vicki had, until just days before the Reunion was filmed, been suing Bravo.

Vicki's then-dropped legal battle had been waged over furious accusations that Kelly Dodd had lodged against her on camera.

"You prey on older people,” Kelly accused Vicki.

“You are a con woman," Kelly accused, a bitter reminder of Brooks Ayers' cancer con.

Kelly made that reference extra clear, telling her: “You engaged in ‘fraud.’"

At the Reunion, Vicki explained why she had tried to prevent that footage from ever airing.

"Anybody that goes after my business, I’m the CEO of a major corporation, and I insure thousands and thousands of people," she said.

Vicki continued: "For anybody to insinuate that I am fraudulent, a con woman or anything other than the truth, they’re gonna get sued.

“It was a restraining order, by the way," she clarified. "It wasn’t a lawsuit."

Kelly, as you can imagine, could not let this go unchallenged, and had to shoot a barb at Vicki about how she had been forced to drop it.

"Yeah, and it didn’t go through!" Kelly taunted.

Once again, these ladies cannot give each other even an inch.

Wednesday's episode also featured Vicki lose her mind and yell at a producer.

"I am pissed at you guys right now. I feel like a f–king fool,” Vicki yelled. “I’m literally gonna leave."

"This is bulls--t. Where am I sitting? I wanna know," she demanded. "Where am I sitting?"

Her big issue? She was remaining backstage while the Full Housewives started the Reunion. It was a new experience for her.

Vicki asked: "Am I coming in, sitting at the end like a little lap dog?"

"… I’m not going in, sitting at the end," Vicki insisted, getting herself more and more worked up.

She proclaimed: "I started this show 15 years ago."

"So you put me on, or take me… Just let me go!" Vicki insisted.

"F–king just let me go if you don’t want me anymore," she demanded. "Just let me go in grace!"