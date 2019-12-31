Travis Scott: I Will ALWAYS Love Kylie Jenner ... And Her Thirst Trap Instagram Pics

Well, 2019 will soon be coming to a close.

Fortunately, Kylie Jenner knows exactly how to send one year packing while welcoming a brand new decade:

"Just didn't feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap," Kylie captioned the above photo.

Say what you will about the girl, she's certainly not lacking in self-awareness.

As expected, the pic blew up, receiving nearly 12 million likes in less than 24 hours.

But there's one reaction that likely captured Kylie's attention more than all the others combined.

That's a screenshot from an Instagram Story that Travis Scott posted within minutes of Kylie's latest "trap."

As TMZ points out, dude very rarely posts any sort of text in his IG stories, so given the timing of his latest, it seems obvious that he was laughing out loud in response to his ex's pic.

The move surprised many fans, as Kylie and Travis broke up back in October, and they've seemed to maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship ever since.

Fortunately, Travis put the feud rumors to rest in a surprisingly candid new interview with XXL.

Asked about fatherhood, Scott gushed about life with daughter Stormi:

"Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be," he told the magazine.

"Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier," he continued.

"She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking. It's so crazy."

And it seems those warm feelings extend to Stormi's mother, as well:

"I love her mommy and I always will," Travis said bluntly.

Needless to say, it's evident that there's no bad blood between Stormi's parents.

Although despite the frequent rumors about Travis and Kylie getting back together, it doesn't seem that that will be happening anytime soon.

When pressed about his feelings toward Kylie, Travis suggested that their relationship was a casualty of outside influences.

But he gave no indication that they intend to give their romance a second chance.

"The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering," Scott told XXL.

Well, that's probably only an issue if you're dating someone as famous as Kylie Jenner.

As for what Travis intended to convey with his "LOL" remark, that's anyone's guess.

Maybe it was entirely unrelated.

Or maybe he was laughing at himself for parting ways with the world's youngest self-made billionaire, who also happens to look that good in her undergarments.

We certainly wouldn't blame him if that were the case.