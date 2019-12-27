The Real Housewives of Orange County: Major Cast Shake-Up on Tap?

On the heels of a reunion that was at times emotional and at other times confrontational, The Real Housewives of Orange County is already looking ahead to Season 15.

And, according to a new report, some of the faces you see down below may not return in 2020.

Indeed, major changes may be in the works.

Then again, they may not be.

Radar Online reports that producers are strongly considering rehiring Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd once again, “but they don’t want the show to become redundant and stale."

We believe the contracts of all these long-time cast members are up, meaning it's more likely than it has been in the recent past that at least some of the women are not brought back.

Ahead of Season 14, of course, Vicki Gunvalson was demoted from series regular to mere "friend."

“The drama was good with Tamra, Shannon, Vicki and Kelly,” this Radar source continues. “But do viewers want to keep seeing the same thing over and over?"

It's a fair question, and also a difficult one.

As Bravo's longest-running franchise, The Real Housewives of Orange County is in the unique position of knowing just what/who works -- but executives don't want to run these people into the ground.

Better to shake up the cast a year too early than a year too late, you know?

As for Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and Brauwyn Windham-Burke?

Radar describes each as being on the "chopping block," elaborating as follows:

“The viewers don’t connect with the new ladies as much as the longer-existing ones. A few new ones will return but the viewers are invested in the main four.”

During the reunion specials, of course, Vicki accused Brauwyn of “destroying” the series she had built, mostly through raunchy antics such as kissing another woman and walking around in the nude.

However, this source tells Radar that ratings were actually solid for Season 14.

Vicki "doesn't drive the show," this report states, seemingly hinting that new cast members are in better position for next year than some of the more seasoned personalities.

Make you think and wonder, doesn't it?

Vicki, meanwhile, is already having regrets.

Perhaps she realizes that her future on the program really is in doubt.

"Yep, I’m pretty disappointed in how I acted too,” she wrote on social media after the reunion aired.

“It was a horrible night, and there is a lot you didn’t see. I’ll take the blame for getting upset, but I had enough of being lied to."

Who do YOU want to see return for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15?