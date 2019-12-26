The Duggars: How the Heck Do They Handle Christmas?

BREAKING NEWS, celebrity gossip followers:

There are many members of the Duggar family.

As a certain reality show once advertised, Jim Bob and Michelle procreated a total of 19 kids... and then those kids had kids and there are cousins involved and our general point is this:

Can you imagine what Christmas must be like in this household?!?

It's often stressful planning out a dinner menu and/or buying gifts for a family of, like, three children and a set of grandparents.

And then here come the Duggars, with an endless array of adults and babies in the mix and the birthday of their lord and savior to celebrate and approximately 1,798 presents to buy.

How the heck do they keep track of everything or even afford everything?

As it turns out, we aren't the only ones wondering about this.

Earlier this week, Jessa shared a phooto of herself and her son, writing as a caption to the snapshot:

"My little gift wrapping buddy."

This prompted a fan to jump into Jessa's comments section and ask:

"Do you guys buy for every person in your family or how do you guys work it?”

This may seem like a personal inquiry, but Jessa recently gave birth on camera.

She really is an open book at this point.

Therefore, Jessa explained her polarizing family's holiday tradition as follows:

"We do a gift exchange with my family. We draw names, and each person buys for one other family member. We split guys/girls, and adults/kids, so 4 groups total.

"It’s so fun and makes it where you can buy more meaningful gifts and not just dollar store trinkets for the 40+ of us."

Makes perfect sense to us.

Heck, it makes a lot more sense to us than many of those Duggar dating rules, but that's a topic for another time we suppose.

Jessa and her husband, Ben Seewald, have three little ones themselves to shop for: sons Henry and Spurgeon, as well as their baby girl, Ivy Seewald.

As for the Duggars overall? We can't even begin to estimate how many relatives are involved in Jessa's aforementioned gift exchange.

And as for what 2020 will bring for these famous and infamous relatives?

Jill appears to be a blood/hair feud with her father, while Josh almost got arrested this month.

It's hard to predict what will happen to the Duggars next year, except to say this:

Many babies will be born and many more gifts will need to be purchased next Christmas.