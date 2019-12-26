Teresa Giudice Spends Christmas Eve with Anthony Delorenzo (They're Totally Doing It!)

We're pretty sure we can now turn the rumor into a reality:

Teresa Giudice has moved on from her estranged husband.

And we don't just mean this in an emotional sense, either; the Real Housewives of New Jersey star hasn't merely realized her marriage is over and made up her mind to focus on a different future...

... she's moved on to some other guy's bed!

Mere days after speculation surfaced online that Giudice was dating a long-ago ex named Anthony Delorenzo, the infamous reality star went ahead and spent Christmas Eve with this apparent new lover.

On Tuesday evening, Teresa was spotted in an Instagram Story photo alongside brother Joe Gorga, sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, yes, Tony Delorenzo.

That wasn't even all, however.

At another point, Melissa posted a video of her and Tony, saying, "I just want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Tony, Merry Christmas."

His response? "We're the new couple."

Teresa and Tony dated as teenagers and the latter has even appeared on some episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

They were seen outside of a restaurant together last week, looking mighty cute, cuddly and cozy, according to onlookers.

"Teresa and Tony have been spending more time together recently," a source previously told E! News, adding:

"It's been really nice for Teresa to have someone around, especially during the holidays. After so much uncertainty about her future, Teresa is enjoying how easy and comfortable it is being with Tony."

Giudice and her husband, of course, has been hinting for months that their marriage is over.

Joe Giudice is currently living in Italy, which is where he's likely gonna need to remain after a judge finalizes his deportation (as a result of Joe breaking federal bankruptcy law as a non-U.S. citizen).

The couple's four daughters are actually visiting their dad overseas right now, allowing Teresa to stay at home and play with her boy toy.

"Teresa and Tony have known each other for decades," this same E! insider says.

"The two of them have a lot of similar interests but enjoy that they each have busy, independent lives.

"Tony is a familiar face around Teresa's house, to her brother, father and daughters. Everyone seems to really like him."

Earlier this month, Teresa and Joe confirmed the most anticipated break-up in recent Hollywood history.

Neither actually acknowledged the split themselves, but numerous reliable outlets have announced it has finally happened and that there's no chance for reconciliation.

"Teresa is in no rush to file for divorce," a source shared with E! News. "But their relationship is done."