Teresa Giudice Spends Christmas Eve with Anthony Delorenzo (They're Totally Doing It!)

by at .

We're pretty sure we can now turn the rumor into a reality:

Teresa Giudice has moved on from her estranged husband.

And we don't just mean this in an emotional sense, either; the Real Housewives of New Jersey star hasn't merely realized her marriage is over and made up her mind to focus on a different future...

With Anthony Delorenzo

... she's moved on to some other guy's bed!

Mere days after speculation surfaced online that Giudice was dating a long-ago ex named Anthony Delorenzo, the infamous reality star went ahead and spent Christmas Eve with this apparent new lover.

On Tuesday evening, Teresa was spotted in an Instagram Story photo alongside brother Joe Gorga, sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, yes, Tony Delorenzo.

That wasn't even all, however.

Teresa Giudice on Good Morning America

At another point, Melissa posted a video of her and Tony, saying, "I just want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. Tony, Merry Christmas."

His response? "We're the new couple."

Teresa and Tony dated as teenagers and the latter has even appeared on some episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

They were seen outside of a restaurant together last week, looking mighty cute, cuddly and cozy, according to onlookers.

Teresa Giudice on Bravo Couch

"Teresa and Tony have been spending more time together recently," a source previously told E! News, adding:

"It's been really nice for Teresa to have someone around, especially during the holidays. After so much uncertainty about her future, Teresa is enjoying how easy and comfortable it is being with Tony."

Giudice and her husband, of course, has been hinting for months that their marriage is over.

Joe Giudice is currently living in Italy, which is where he's likely gonna need to remain after a judge finalizes his deportation (as a result of Joe breaking federal bankruptcy law as a non-U.S. citizen).

Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice Kiss

The couple's four daughters are actually visiting their dad overseas right now, allowing Teresa to stay at home and play with her boy toy.

"Teresa and Tony have known each other for decades," this same E! insider says.

"The two of them have a lot of similar interests but enjoy that they each have busy, independent lives.

"Tony is a familiar face around Teresa's house, to her brother, father and daughters. Everyone seems to really like him."

Teresa on Watch What Happens Live

Earlier this month, Teresa and Joe confirmed the most anticipated break-up in recent Hollywood history.

Neither actually acknowledged the split themselves, but numerous reliable outlets have announced it has finally happened and that there's no chance for reconciliation.

"Teresa is in no rush to file for divorce," a source shared with E! News. "But their relationship is done."

Teresa Giudice FLIPS the Eff OUT Over Joe's Deportation!
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags:

Teresa Giudice Biography

Steppin Out Feature
Teresa Giudice is a Real Housewife of New Jersey. She was born in the Garden State and is married to a guy named Joe. She has three... More »
Full Name
Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Photos

Teresa Giudice at iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball
Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice Kiss
Teresa Giudice at Bravocon 2019
Teresa Giudice on Good Morning America
Teresa in Italy
Teresa Giudice on Bravo Couch

Teresa Giudice Videos

Joe Giudice Reunites with Daughters in Heartwarming Holiday Video!
Joe Giudice Reunites with Daughters in Heartwarming Holiday Video!
Teresa & Joe Giudice Face Off In Italy, Decide to "End It All": Watch!
Teresa & Joe Giudice Face Off In Italy, Decide to "End It All": Watch!
Teresa Giudice & Caroline Manzo: Together Again!
Teresa Giudice & Caroline Manzo: Together Again!