Teresa Giudice is Apparently Dating Some Dude Named Anthony Delorenzo

The ink is not yet dry on Teresa Giudice's divorce papers.

Heck, Teresa Giudice has not even filed her divorce papers just yet.

But still: Teresa Giudice has very clearly moved on from her very troubled marriage to long-time husband Joe.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was spotted on Saturday getting breakfast with some guy named Anthony Delorenzo, according to The Daily Mail and other outlets.

To veteran viewers of this franchise, of course, Anthony isn't just some guy.

He's made multiple few appearances on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, where he's been known as Tony the Contractor.

On a recent episode of this Bravo series, Teresa got pretty flirtatious with the contractor amid her husband's deportation battle.

During this exchange, Tony revealed that he and Teresa had known each other for 41 years.

Teresa and Joe have been married since 1997, but the relationship has been a disaster for a very long time.

Both halves of the couple spent many months in prison, with Joe getting released about a year ago... but then being taken into custody by ICE because a judge determined he had broken federal law as a non-U.S. citizen and had to leave the country.

Since then, Joe has filed a number of appeals and finally moved to Italy while he awaits a final legal decision on where he's permitted to reside.

All indications, however, point to Joe losing his appeal and getting banned forever from living in America.

For this reason, along with what appears to be a loss of love between Teresa and Joe, numerous websites confirmed their separation a few days ago.

"Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate," a source told Us Weekly last week of the split, adding:

"Neither of them wanted to be in a long distance relationship.

"Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids."

As for this new sighting?

Photographs published by The Daily Mail feature the aforementioned contractor with his arm wrapped around Teresa, as she smiles and laughs and links her arms in his during a walk.

Delorenzo was also seen enveloping the Bravo personality in a hug as they stood outside a restaurant.

Teresa herself has not yet commented on this alleged new romance, but her lawye,r James Leonard, tells Us Weekly the following:

“People should spend time with their families and enjoy the Christmas holiday, not worry about Teresa Giudice eating breakfast with a longtime friend."

Delorenzo, meanwhile, has obviously been spending time with Teresa recently.

On Sunday, December 15, she shared a video on her Instagram Stories that showed him and Joe Gorga sitting at a kitchen counter together.

“Hi, guys, what’s up?” she says in the clip. “Happy Sunday fun day!”

This doesn't seem like especially happy news for Joe, however.

He has not yet remarked on his estranged wife finding a new man, but women in Italy ought to be on lookout.

Someone is about to be on the serious prowl!