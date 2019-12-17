Teresa and Joe Giudice Announce Most Anticipated Split Ever

The very strong rumors have become a very expected reality:

Teresa and Joe Giudice have pulled the plug on their marriage after 20 years as husband and wife.

This very predictable piece of news was made official on Tuesday evening, putting an end to a multi-year affair that included prison stints for both parties involved... allegations of infidelity on both sides... and a likely deportation for Joe after he broke federal law as a non-U.S. citizen.

Seriously, it's been quite a whirlwind for this couple.

“Teresa and Joe have separated, but have no plans to divorce yet," a source tells Us Weekly.

People Magazine, E! and other reliable outlets have also confirmed this development.

Continues the aforementioned source:

"Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it was best for them to separate.

"Neither of them wanted to be in a long distance relationship.

"Joe has been dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They harbor no ill will towards each other and will continue to coparent their kids.

"The girls will be going to Italy in December, Teresa will be staying home.”

That's a lot to take in at once, huh?

But, like we said, Joe and Teresa have been through a whole lot.

They confessed in 2016 to bankruptcy fraud, with Teresa since serving nearly a year behind bars and then Joe doing 41 months as an inmate.

Upon getting released, Joe was detained by ICE amid appeals of his deportation sentencing, only to then reach a resolution in which he would reside in his native nation of Italy until a judge determines his fate.

It's nearly a foregone conclusion that his appeal will be denied and Joe will never be allowed to live in America again.

Due to this circumstance -- as well as multiple quotes from Teresa about how she doesn't trust her husband and would never move overseas with him -- we've all been waiting for this separation announcement for months.

“I’m not doing a long-distance relationship,” Teresa emphasized on the Real Housewives fo New Jersey season 9 reunion in March, sounding pretty psyched about the idea of divorce by adding:

“It’s not going to work. I’d be like, ‘Bye, bye.’”

Just over a month ago, Teresa and the couple's four daughters visited Joe in Italy.

But the veteran Bravo star didn't seem especially moved by the trip; she didn't exactly return home and start gushing over her man or how she must save her marriage.

It's been evident for a long time now that Teresa is simply done.

This same point has now been accentuated by an E! News inside.

"Teresa and Joe's marriage is completely over," says this individual. "Teresa is in no rush to file for divorce, but their relationship is done."

Adds a second E! informant, echoing this sentiment:

"Teresa made the decision to leave Joe if he were to be deported nearly a year ago.

"Teresa doesn't see the point in a long distance relationship, and as the breadwinner for her daughters, she needs to stay in the U.S. where all her financial opportunities are.

"She feels she has sacrificed more than enough for her marriage and she needs to do what's best for her family as a whole."

Teresa and Joe are booth 47 years old and they got married in October 1999, renewing their vows in September 2011.

They are the parents of four daughters: Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

These adults clearly suck a great deal, but we do feel badly for the poor kids stuck in the middle of their drama.