Tekashi69 Sentenced to TWO Years In Prison!

It's not often that a two-year prison sentence is considered cause for celebration.

But Tekshi69 walked out of the courtroom with a smile on his face today after learning his fate from a federal judge.

Tekashi was facing a life sentence, but now, with credit for time served, he'll be eligible for release in 2020.

How did the Brooklyn-born rapper -- whose real name is Daniel Hernandez -- manage to (mostly) beat the rap?

Well, if you ask prosecutors, he turned state's evidence and assisted the DA's office in building a case against two violent criminals.

But if you ask Tekashi's many detractors what happened, they'll tell you he snitched.

Here's a little backstory:

In 2018, Hernandez was arrested on a laundry list of charges that included drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit murder.

The crimes were mostly related to his involvement with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

Tekashi met gang leaders when they served as extras in the music video for his song "Gummo."

It wasn't long before he was a full-fledged member, in way over his head.

Gang leaders informed Hernandez that since his fame would prevent him from participating in the usual initiation process -- a violent crime -- he would have to prove his loyalty with cash, something he did repeatedly.

Prosecutors alleged that, with the help of the Nine Treys, Hernandez put out a hit on rival rapper Chief Keef in 2018.

His hired gun botched the job, but an innocent bystander was wounded during the attempt.

These are not the kind of charges that usually yield slap-on-the-wrist sentences, but Hernandez proved a willing and cooperative witness for the prosecution in the murder trials of Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack, both of them Nine Trey big wigs.

"Your cooperation was impressive. It was game changing. It was complete and it was brave,” said U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer as he announced the sentence at today's hearing.

"You, Mr. Hernandez, essentially joined Murder Incorporated," Englemayer added.

Tekashi spoke on his own behalf during the hearing, at one point breaking down in tears at the sight of his biological father, whom he had not seen since third grade.

"I'm not a victim. I put myself in this position from Day One,” he told the court.

“I made a lot of bad choices in life, but that does not make me a bad person," he added, reading from a letter he wrote in his cell.

“I'm happy that the public was able to witness me dealing with the consequences of my actions because I feel like it sheds a light on what can come from gang affiliation," the rapper added.

Tekashi will be eligible for release in late spring of 2020.

There has been speculation that he'll face retaliation from the Nine Treys once he's free, but for now, we're guessing the 23-year-old is celebrating today's major legal factory.