Ronnie Magro: Jen Harley Won't Let Me See My Daughter!

It's been two months since Ronnie Magro was tased and arrested following an altercation with the mother of his daughter, Jen Harley.

And it seems the Jersey Shore star is just beginning to realize that his appalling actions are likely to carry severe consequences.

Harley was granted a restraining order against Magro following the fight.

The order severely limits Ronnie's ability to spend time with his 1-year-old daughter, Ariana, as it essentially leaves the decision of when and if such visits occur in Harley's hands.

Jen has stated that she wants Magro to see his daughter, writing on Instagram:

“[Ronnie] can see [Ariana] if he wants to.”

However, attorneys for Magro claim that the restraining order has allowed Jen to prevent Ronnie from visiting his daughter.

“Our investigation has initially shown that there are clear errors and mistakes in the charging documents," Ronnie’s attorneys Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine recently told Us Weekly.

"Some of these errors have been discussed with the Deputy City Attorney, and after further investigation, we expect significant amendments to the charges," the lawyers continued.

“The only thing that is apparent at this time is that Ronnie is a great father and he anxiously awaits being able to spend time with his daughter,” they added.

“We are hoping that the reunion occurs soon.”

Magro has been considerably less professional in the comments he's directed toward Harley on social media.

“Knows she’s crying and decides getting drunk with a sugar daddy is better,” he posted following a recent exchange or text messages.

“Is it legal to have sexual activities for money?!? The question is.. where’s [sic] was the son? Lmaooo.”

“I refuse to sit back anymore, and let a mentally unstable person ruin my name, take my daughter, try to take my freedom with lies,” Magro later wrote on Instagram.

“I am standing up for myself & my daughter [Ariana] and everyone else this person has been trying to hurt over the last week. Upset because I’ve moved on with my life," he added.

"I refuse to be bullied!!! I am a great father, an amazing person!”

Harley fired back by making it clear to her followers that she does not miss Magro's presence in her life.

She began by posting a meme that reads, "A break from someone will either make you realize how much you truly miss/love them or how much peace you have without them.”

Harley captioned the quuote, “Nothing but Peace baby.”

For his part, Magro took to social media again this week, revealing on his Instagram story that all he "want[s] for Christmas" is to see his daughter.

Ronnie may regret going on the offensive in his remarks against Harley as the former couple prepares to go to trial in 2020.

At this point, the only thing that seems certain is that this situation is sure to get worse before it gets better.