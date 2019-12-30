Peter Weber: I'm More Than Just an Often-Erect Sex Machine!

Peter Weber is mostly known for one thing at the moment.

Well... four things, we suppose, if you want to get both technical and sexual.

The next Bachelor made numerous headlines a few months ago after Hannah Brown admitted that she and him went to Pound Town a total of four times -- in one night! -- while staying inside of a windmill.

As impressive and as unique as an accomplish for Weber as this clearly is, the pilot tells People Magazine that he wants to be known for more.

Sure, it's nice to be known as the dude who pleasured The Bachelorette in a myriad of ways throughout one special, romantic and sweaty evening, but...

"A whole part of my life has just been blown up in the public,” Weber says of that intercourse-filled evening. “My private life is my private life is my private life and I don’t like that it defines me."

That's certainly fair and everything.

Up to a point, that is.

You can't exactly earn fame and fortune by being in the public spotlight and then complain when your private life does viral, you know?

“I understand that it came out," continues Weber in this People exclusive.

"And I know people have had fun with it and I guess it’s a good thing that I’ve been laid-back and easygoing about it. But there’s so much more to me than just a windmill.

"And I’m ready for that to be left in the past.”

Of course, Peter's past will come back to haunt him -- or at least flatter him -- on the upcoming Bachelor premiere because Hannah will actually play a key role.

“I’m making decisions for my heart,” Brown says in an ABC promo that has left the Internet buzzing, telling Peter during a chat on a sofa:

“Because I know there’s still something there. And I would do anything for a relationship.”

Uhhh, what?!? Come again, Hannah?!?

Are you saying you want Peter to, well... make you come again?

“Hannah Brown, what I’m about to say is extremely crazy. What would you say if I asked you to come and be part of the house?” Weber asks a smiling Brown as he rubs her back in this same clip.

We can't imagine that Hannah actually becomes a contestant on the new season, but crazier things have happened on this franchise we supposed.

Actually, scratch that:

Nothing in Bachelor Nation history would be crazier than the previous season's Bachelorette turning around and becoming a suitor on the new Bachelor's season!

This said, it doesn't sound as if Peter ends up with Hannah.

He doesn't reveal any The Bachelor spoilers in his interview with People, but does tell the publication of his time with Brown -- both in bed and outside of it:

“Out of respect for hopefully my future wife that I want to find, we just need to move on."

The new season of The Bachelor premieres on ABC on January 6 at 8/7c. With a three-hour episode!