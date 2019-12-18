Mohamed Jbali Gets Serious, Opens Up About Loneliness

Last week, Mohamed Jbali "joked" that he was facing homelessness. The truth was a little more complicated and much less dire.

But now, he's opening up about something both real and deeply personal: loneliness.

Mohamed Jbali took to Instagram to share some words of wisdom.

"Beauty is not always the best thing!" his caption begins.

He acknowledges: "Beauty sometimes is pain!"

"Beauty is not everything!" Mohamed emphasizes.

"The look can fade one day," Mohamed writes, but a warm heart stays until the end."

"There is no ugly person in this life only someone with gold heart," he adds.

"Stay warm," Mohamed concludes. "Stay beautiful!"

That's a fine bland sentiment, but it's fine, and received a lot of chatter from followers.

"Are you lonely?" a fan asks him, seemingly out of the blue but perhaps inspired by his words.

Mohamed's response reads: "Only when I want to be."

He adds a high five emoji that many people have mistaken for a prayer emoji.

We have to say that this is a very good answer ... and tells us absolutely nothing about his life or his relationship status.

"Me and this guy are about to become homeless soon!" Mohamed wrote on Instagram last week.

"Not that we have no place to stay," he clarified. "But we choose to go after big money so we gonna give up on everything."

Mohamed wrote that he would "be on the road driving an 18 wheeler and help America transport food and other important things to stay [great]."

"So I'm not sure how this boy is gonna hold up waking up in a different state everyday!" his message concluded.

"All I wanted to do is to be so cute and share some exciting news with you," Mohamed later complained in a follow-up post.

"But some people with no life took advantage on that and started calling me 'homeless' on the world wide web," he griped.

Mohamed accused people of doing so "because they are losers and they have nothing better to do!"

"How dare you to call a cute face like this 'homeless,'" he exclaimed, speaking of his dog.

Mohamed suggested: "He probably live a better life than you and have a better place than do!"

"Thank you everyone for being kind and showing support," he concluded.

"But for the other ones Just go get a life and learn how to be happy!"

In other news, it's another case of a public figure saying something and then being angry that it ended up in headlines. That's life.

Mohamed later seemed to be in a more carefree mood, as his caption alongside a photo of him and his dog gazing at the snow indicated.

"Homeless ppl enjoying the beautiful winter at their place," he wrote beside the sweet pic.

Notably, he did not answer anyone's questions about his loneliness -- or the intended question, about his relationship status.

Do you know what a lot of people want to know? Who exactly is taking these snaps of Mohamed.