Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth: Our Divorce Is FINALIZED!

Well, it's the end of an era.

A very short era, sure, but still an era.

Back in December of 2018, Miley Cyrus married Liam Hemsworth.

Over the summer, Miley and Liam announced their separation.

And now, in a sad bit of holiday symmetry, Miley and Liam have reached an agreement on the terms of their divorce, just over one year to the day that they exchanged vows.

The news was reported today by TMZ, which revealed that it's all over except for one last piece of paperwork, which will be filed when the courts reopen next month.

Miley and Liam may not have been married for very long, but they dated on and off for nearly a decade.

The former couple met while filming the 2010 film The Last Song.

They broke up during Miley's Bangerz phase (Liam apparently wasn't a fan of all that tongue-wagging and blunt-smoking), but they made up for lost time when they tied the knot shortly after getting back together in 2018.

At the time, Miley said she felt she had "[redefined] what it looks like for someone that's a queer person like [herself] to be in a hetero relationship" adding that she was "still very sexually attracted to women."

She proved that last statement was accurate when she started dating Kaitlynn Carter shortly after her split from Liam.

Thar rebound quickly fizzled out, however.

Shortly thereafter, Miley started dating Cody Simpson, but that relationship didn't last long either.

Still, the singer says she's happier than ever these days.

That could be true, or it could be Miley's way of throwing shade at Liam and reminding fans of how miserable their marriage was.

For his part, Hemsworth has been awfully quiet lately.

Which might be a PR decision, or it could be because he's distracted by more important issues, such as the fact that his home country of Australia is currently burning to the ground.

Whatever the case, we wish both Miley and Liam all the best in 2020.

Also, thoughts and prayers for Australia, because that is one scary situation.