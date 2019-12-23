Mike Sorrentino & Lauren Pesce: We're Still Trying For a Baby!

Last month, Mike Sorrentino shared some heartbreaking news with fans.

The Jersey Shore star revealed that his wife, Lauren Pesce, had suffered a miscarriage.

The news came as a shock to the newlyweds, who began working toward starting a family within hours of Sorrentino's release from prison

"The night he came home [from prison] we actually conceived. And then at about six and half, seven weeks, I miscarried," Lauren wrote on social media.

"It was heart-wrenching. When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing," Pesce added.

"It was hard. It was really difficult," she concluded.

Pesce revealed in her statement that she and Mike had considered keeping the loss private, but later decided they did not wish to "hold in" their grief.

Now, the Sorrentinos are continuing this transparency by sharing their big plan for the new year with fans.

"Me and my wife are definitely trying to expand our family," Mike recently told Us Weekly.

Lauren also participated in the interview and revealed that she and her husband have not been deterred in their plans to bring several mini-Situations into the world.

"We like chaos and a busy, loud home," Pesce told the tabloid.

"I think we would definitely want at least three, but we have none right now, so that’s pretty ambitious."

If you're a Jersey Shore fan, we probably don't need to tell you that the Sorrentinos have come an awfully long way in their time together, and they've supported each other through a number of major challenges.

In addition to Mike's legal entanglements and prison sentence, the future seemed uncertain when Mike and Lauren -- a college couple who parted ways after graduation -- got back together four years ago.

Sorrentino had recently gotten sober after a decade of substance abuse.

He says he may not have been able to continue down the right path were it not for the support of Lauren, who took a risk on him at the most troubled time in his life.

These days, Mike is out of jail, still sober, back on TV, and ready to pay it forward.

The reality star took to Instagram last week to reveal that he'll be paying for in-patient rehab for several fans who are struggling with substance abuse.

"In spirit of the holiday season, I would like to announce that I have partnered with @banyantreatmentcenters for some amazing holiday giveaways," the Sitch wrote on Instagram.

Mike went on to reveal that he and Lauren will be giving away "a full scholarship for addiction treatment."

"If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction and or mental health, fill out the application for a chance at being awarded the gift of recovery," he added.

Clearly, Mike and Lauren both have a lot of love to give.

We wish the couple all the best in their efforts to conceive.