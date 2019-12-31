Michelle Williams: Pregnant! Engaged!

There's not much that our entire society can agree on these days.

But hopefully, we can all concur that Michelle Williams deserves all the happiness and good fortune this world has to offer.

It's been a rocky road for the wildly talented actress, who has a child with fellow icon Heath Ledger.

Ledger passed away in 2008, and in the years since, Williams has balanced single motherhood with one of the most enviable careers in Hollywood.

But while few actresses have enjoyed greater success on screen, Michelle hasn't been quite as lucky in her search for lasting love.

Williams married Phil Elverum in 2018, but the couple called it quits just one year later.

At the time of her wedding, Williams told Vanity Fair that she “never gave up on love.”

And it seems she remained true to that mantra in the difficult period after her split from Elverum.

Us Weekly has confirmed today that Williams is engaged to Thomas Kail, who's best known for directing Hamilton on Broadway.

Not only that, the couple is expecting a child together.

Michelle and Thomas met on the set of FX's limited series Fosse/Verdon.

Williams has a history of dating artistically talented men.

Prior to her marriage, she was romantically linked to actor Jason Segel, director Spike Jonze, and author Jonathan Safran Foer.

While she and Ledger parted ways prior to his accidental overdose in 2008, Williams has always made it clear that her love and esteem for the father of her daughter has endured.

“I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,’” she said in an interview last year.

“Don’t settle. Don’t settle for something that feels like a prison, or is hard, or hurts you. If it doesn’t feel like love, it’s not love.”

As an amusing footnote to this story, former Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams says she's received hundreds of misplaced congtatulatory messages this week.

She adds that she's encouraged the enthusiastic fans to direct their kind words to the other Michelle Williams.

And we'd like to be the latest to wish Michelle and Thomas all the best in the year to come.