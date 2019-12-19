Michael Jessen FEUDS with Paola Mayfield: Stop Lying About Juliana!

On Sunday, 90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen slammed the show for "manufacturing" drama, declaring it to be a load of BS.

Longtime star Paola Mayfield had something to say about it, and Mike is firing back. Who's right?

Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiance Season 7 showed Michael Jessen and his much younger fiancee, Juliana Custodio, seeing a mediator.

They weren't fighting -- the story was that Michael wanted Juliana to be completely informed by a neutral party of their financial future.

See, Michael is a wealthy businessman. And this is all part of the prenup conversation.

The segment was deeply awkward and Michael took to social media to imply that producers had manufactured this particular bit of drama.

As fans are very well aware, Paola Mayfield and her husband Russ have beein appearing on Pillow Talk.

(This has caused quite a stir, but not as much of one as Danielle Mullins Jbali's recent showing in the place of Dean and Tarik)

Paola at one point dismissed Michael, saying that he "only thinks of himself."

Not the harshest thing said about Michael this season, but he clearly did not love hearing it.

Michael went on Instagram Live to slam Paola over her comments.

"She looks at us and says, ‘Oh, he only thinks of himself,'” Michael lamented.

“That’s exactly why I get upset about this [and] why Juliana gets upset," he explains.

Michael complains: "It shows how the show distorts the reality of who we are."

Like other 90 Day Fiance stars before her, Paola -- with Russ in tow -- was interviewed on the Domenick Nati Show.

"Look, what we see is what we all see,” Pao said dismissively. “I have my opinion."

"I have a strong opinion, but I don’t think I said anything bad," she expressed.

"I was just kind of like, concerned about Juliana, that’s all. …" Paola reasoned.

"Trying to point [the finger] at me is ridiculous," Paola asserted, "because on the show, we all have an opinion."

"Whatever he said on his live video, I really don’t care,” she added.

“I don’t like this drama on social media," Pao shared, "I don’t like to go back and forth."

"If you have something to say you can actually send me a DM," she suggested, "because he follows me."

Paola suggesting that Michael slide into her DMs might be weird, but hey, he already has a hot model wife. He doesn't need a second.

Russ was there, and he chimed in with his own opinion on his wife's newfound feud.

"It’s nothing personal to him," Russ noted, "so I don’t know why he took it personally to Paola."

"Like, what’s his deal?" he asked. "I thought it was a bit ridiculous."

We can't speak for Michael or why he may have singled out Paola in particular for her comments.

But it's not uncommon for reality stars to not respond well to criticisms, especially on sensitive topics.

For the record, Juliana appears to be very happy with her relationship with Michael -- now, in real time, not just on the show.

Fingers crossed that Juliana doesn't turn out to be an anti-vaxxer who refuses to let Michael hold babies.