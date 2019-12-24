Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Unveil Awesome Christmas Card, Get Publicly Snubbed By Queen

As you're probably aware, the Royals are pretty big on customs, traditions and important sparkly objects.

And since Christmas is all about customs, traditions and important sparkly objects, the Queen and company really shine this time of year -- literally.

But it seems that the annual celebration at Sandringham House will take place without three important members of the Windsor clan.

It was initially reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would be in the United States for the holidays.

Now, however, we know that they're spending the season in Canada, where Meghan lived for several years while starring on Suits.

To the delight of stans the world over, the Sussexes Christmas card leaked online this week:

As you can see, the family pic features an adorable ultra close-up of baby Archie.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours,” the card reads.

In keeping with their status as the most environmentally conscious members of the royal clan, Meg and Harry decided to only send their card out electronically.

We would say not flying commercial instead of hopping around the world in Elton John's private jet would probably be preferable, but it's Christmas, so we'll give them a pass.

Anyway, it's been rumored that the Queen was more than a little pissed that Meghan and Harry decided to spend the holiday overseas.

After all, once you pass the big 9-0, there's a very good chance that each Christmas could be your last.

Of course, QE2 has never been the type to rant and rave when she's upset.

Instead, she quietly eviscerates those who have done her wrong in the most passive aggressive fashion possible:

That's the photo released by Buckingham Palace to accompany the Queen's annual Chistmas address to the nation.

As you can see most of her family members who live in the public eye are well represented, with Will, Kate, and their kids occupying a position of prominence.

Nowhere to be seen, however, are photos of Meghan and Harry.

Was this an intentional snub, with the Queen hoping to convey the importance of spending the holidays with the rest of the family ar Sandringham.

Almost certainly -- and it's also a master class in passive-aggressive shade.

Officially, of course, the royal family fully approves of Meghan and Harry's decision to spend the holidays across the pond.

“As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada,” reads a press statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

We just hope the Sussexes are ready for a whole lot of withering glances on their return to the UK.