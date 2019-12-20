Mama Cax Dies; Inspiring Model Was Only 30 Years Old

Mama Cax -- a model, advocate and cancer survivor -- passed away this past Monday, a message on her officialy Instagram account confirmed on Friday.

The popular figure, whose real name was Cacsmy Brutus, was 30 years old.

This is what the aforementioned statement read:

It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we announce the passing of Casmy Brutus (Mama Cax).

Mama Cax spent the past week in the hospital, and unfortunately, on Monday, December 16, 2019, she left this world.

To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement.

As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life's several challenges head on and successfully. It is with that same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth.

As you can see, no official cause of death has been announced for Mama Cax.

But the statement concluded as follows:

We are aware that this loss will be felt globally and will not be easy for anyone.

We ask that you please respect Cax's privacy in this difficult time. We will make information about funeral arrangements public once they are finalized.

About one week ago, the model posted online that she had been experiencing significant abdominal pain -- and, eventually, several blood clots were discovered in her leg, thigh, abdomen and near her lungs.

We can assume that this incident contributed to her passing, but cannot confirm as much at this time.

At 14 years old, Cax was diagnosed with bone cancer that metastasized to her lungs.

After undergoing an unsuccessful hip replacement, her right leg was amputated and some of her hip was also removed.

This awful news has spread around the fashion and entertainment community, with industry stars such as Rihanna, models Tess Holliday and Hunter McGrady speaking out on the loss.

"A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe," Rihanna wrote in tribute on her Instagram account. "Rest In Power sis."

Added McGrady:

"My heart is broken. We lost a fierce woman. A fighter. Thank you for changing the game Cax you are so loved."

Actress and activist Jameela Jamil also spoke out about Cax's death, Tweeting:

"My beautiful friend was the most extraordinary role model. Mama Cax was a cancer survivor, model, amputee, and activist. She was sent home TWICE prematurely by our underfunded NHS and died in her hotel room.

"This happens so often now in the UK, especially to young black women."

May Mama Cax rest in peace.