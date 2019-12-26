Mady Gosselin: Get Me the Heck Away from My Mother!

According to a new report, Mady Gosselin does not despise her mother.

On this front, the 18-year old is different than at least two of her siblings.

However, according to this same report, Mady Gosselin would really love to get as far away from her mother as humanly possible.

And she'd like to do it as soon as possible as well.

“Kate [Gosselin] and Mady are on a lot better terms. Going away to college has actually made them closer," an insider tells In Touch Weekly of the reality star and one of her twins.

Adds this source:

"They love each other, but Mady wouldn’t mind if her mom didn’t comment on her social media posts, only because she wants her own identity.

"She doesn’t want to be associated with the reality show and her parent’s drama.”

Can one really blame her?

Mady and her siblings basically grew up in front of the camera, as TLC chronicled her and her loved ones for years on Jon and Kate Plus 8.

Even after her polarizing parents filed for divorce back in 2009, Mady and twin Cara remained in the spotlight due to the spinoff Kate Plus 8.

Then, even after this series tanked in the ratings, Kate still dragged her two oldest children along with her onto Kate Plus Date, a totally ridiculous reality show based around this mother of eight leaping back into the dating scene.

Throughout this time as a reluctant reality show cast member, Mady has remained caught between a mother and a father who truly hate each other.

She doesn't speak to father Jon, multiple outlets have confirmed, with Jon himself saying in October that Cara and Mady are "adults now" and he isn't gonna make any public gestures to back into their good graces.

He continued back then:

“I texted them on their birthday but it’s kind of like I have hoped that they’ll talk to me again or whatever. But I just didn’t do anything publicly because … their last interview or whatever … it was like okay, I’m just not going to say anything.

"I get it, okay. Maybe I shouldn’t say anything or post anything anymore. Let them live their lives. I know they’re happy."

Jon and Kate also don't talk to each other, although kids Collin and Hannah are close to their dad once again.

The other six are on Team Kate apparently, despite their mother recently breaking the law in order to film her underage children for a special this year.

Even Mady, who In Touch alleges is sick of her mother, has had harsh words for Jon.

"He makes it seem like we’re being kept from him, which is insane," she said in 2016, concluding at that time:

"He should maybe spend some time thinking about why we don’t want to see him, and maybe realize that if he ever does want a relationship with us, talking about us on TV is not the way to make that happen."