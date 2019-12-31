Lori Loughlin: Taking Martial Arts Lessons, Learning Gang Slang to Prep For Prison

Maybe you're hoping to drop a few pounds, read more books, or take up meditation in 2020.

But Lori Loughlin probably has just one item on her list of New Year's resolutions -- don't get shanked in the yard by some chick with a forehead tattoo.

Yes, as you may have heard, Loughlin is almost certainly headed to prison in the months to come.

The actress was one of the many affluent helicopter parents implicated in the college admissions bribery scandal that became the focus of an FBI sting operation earlier this year.

Several prison sentences have already been handed down as a result of the scandal.

Most notably, Loughlin's fellow actress Felicity Huffman was locked up for 14 days after pleading guilty to shelling out $15,000 to a company that helped to "fix" her daughter's SAT scores.

Obviously, that's something of a slap on the wrist, but Loughlin is facing a much tougher sentence.

The former Full House star stands accused of shelling out $450,000 in bribes to ensure that her daughters would be admitted to USC.

The process involved fraudulent applications which falsely claimed that Olivia and Jade Giannulli were world-class athletes.

Unlike so many of her co-conspirators, Loughlin has refused a plea deal which might have allowed her to avoid jail time.

Now, she's facing 3 years in prison, and even the most merciful sentencing judge will likely send her up the river for at least six months.

At first, insiders claimed Loughlin was in denial about the possibility of jail time.

Now, it seems she's accepted her fate -- and has begun preparing herself for hard time.

"She’s knuckling down, learning the lingo and practicing martial arts to give off the impression she’s tough and to ward off potential bullies,” a source close to the situation tells Radar Online.

“She knows there will be plenty of them in federal prison.”

The insider adds that Loughlin has been consulting with former inmates and other experts who have been helping her prepare for the inevitable challenges of life on the inside:

“Prison is going to be sink or swim and Lori doesn’t intend to sit back and take the abuse without a fight,” says the insider.

“Besides the physical training she’s getting lots of advice from prison professors on how to earn one’s keep behind bars,” the source adds.

“It’s a sure sign she knows deep down she’s facing an inevitable stretch and will need to be prepared.”

Well, Lori, we've hot good news and bad news:

We'll start with the bad -- you're almost certainly going to prison.

But the good news is, just like every other scenario on the planet, life behind bars tends to be much easier for the rich and famous!