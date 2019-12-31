Kim Kardashian Responds to Rumors She Bought JFK's Death Shirt as Gift For North

by at .

As the decade comes to a close, it's safe to say that few public figures left their mark on the 2010s quite like Kim Kardashian.

In 2009, Kim was Paris Hilton's friend who had recently scored a reality series of her own -- in 2019, she's one of the most famous women on the planet.

North West Turns 4 with Kim Kardashian

Of course, Kim's rise to mega-stardom corresponded with the rise of social media, which means she served as a sort of test case.

It was only during this past decade that we learned what effect Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram would have on the careers and public images of the newly famous.

We now know, of course, that it would result in a level of scrutiny that would make the most ambitious paparazzi blush, as well as rumors so absurd that they'd consistently put the National Enquirer to shame.

So we guess it's fitting that Kim is closing out the decade by squashing one of the most ridiculous scandals of her career:

Kim K JFK

Earlier this week, a Twitter user posted a fake Instagram post as "proof" that Kim had selected some very unusual Christmas presents for her eldest daughter, North West.

Those gifts included clothing worn by Michael Jackson -- and the shirt that President John F. Kennedy was wearing when he was assassinated in 1963.

Most who saw the post recognized it for what it was -- an obvious fraud.

But a staffer at Refinery29 took the bait and wrote an article describing the bloody shirt as the latest addition to the "hell of a fashion archive" that Kim is creating for her daughter.

Not surprisingly, Kim was less than thrilled to find that the outlet was reporting such an absurd rumor as fact.

Kim Kardashian at PCAs

"WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK's shirt," the mother of four tweeted on Monday.

"That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted."

Refinery29 has since printed a retraction and removed the offending portion of the story.

And to the credit of the person who authored the piece, Kim actually has purchased items of clothing that belonged to Michael Jackson and given them to North as gifts.

The famous bedazzled glove may not be JFK's death shirt -- but it's still a damn weird gift for a 6-year-old.

Kim Kardashian Basically Got Naked on This Red Carpet and Twitter Came at Her So Hard
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Kim Kardashian Biography

A Kim Kardashian Selfie
Kim Kardashian is the ex-girlfriend of Nick Cannon, Reggie Bush and Ray J. She had intercourse on camera with the former, which is what... More »
Born
Birthplace
Los Angeles, California
Full Name
Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Photos

Kim Kardashian for 7Hollywood
Kim Kardashian Xmas Card
Kim Kardashian at PCAs
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Face Off
Kim and Kourtney at Family Baptism in Armenia
Kim Kardashian and North West in Armenia

Kim Kardashian Quotes

So far, designing is the most exciting thing Iâ€™ve done... I have a vision of what I want [the clothes] to look like in my mind and itâ€™s fun to see it come alive on paper.

Kim Kardashian

He just seemed very firm about the change, and thatâ€™s, like, his motto.

Kim Kardashian [on Barack Obama]

Kim Kardashian Videos

Kim Kardashian: Should I Be Less Vicious and Cruel to Kourtney?
Kim Kardashian: Should I Be Less Vicious and Cruel to Kourtney?
Kim Kardashian to Kourtney: Tell Us Who You're Boning or You're FIRED!
Kim Kardashian to Kourtney: Tell Us Who You're Boning or You're FIRED!
Kourtney Kardashian Blasts Kim on KUWTK: Candy is Poison TRASH!
Kourtney Kardashian Blasts Kim on KUWTK: Candy is Poison TRASH!