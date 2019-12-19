Khloe Kardashian: Boozing Heavily, Drunk-Dialing Tristan?

It's been about 10 months since Khloe Kardashian broke up with Tristan Thompson after he was caught hooking up with Jotdyn Woods.

One would think that in all that time she would have moved on from the man who cheated on her twice, but it doesn't appear that that's the case.

Rumors of Khloe and Tristan getting back together have been circulating pretty much since the day she kicked him to the curb.

And it's not hard to see why fans would suspect a reconciliation.

After all, Khloe already took Tristan back once, why wouldn't she forgive a second cheating scandal?

To be fair, the situation is a complex one, as Tristan is the father of Khloe's baby, and those who know her best say Khloe has dreamed of a traditional, nuclear family since she was a little girl.

From a distance, it's easy to warn Khloe against giving her philandering ex another chance (something fans have been doing quite frequently in recent weeks).

But up close, the whole is not quite so cut-and-dried.

Which may be why Khloe has adopted some unhealthy coping mechanisms in response to the situation.

“Khloe drinks most, if not every, night of the week these days,” a source tells Radar.

“And more often than not it ends up with her calling Tristan and slurring down the phone about how badly he messed up but she still misses him.”

Yes, it seems Khloe has developed an unfortunate drunk dialing habit.

And in a bizarre twist, Tristan is now ignoring Khloe's calls, instead of the other way around, as it should be.

“It’s gotten so bad he ignores her calls if it’s past 8 p.m., which only sends her into this intense frenzy,” the source revealed.

“She’s even sent her assistant over to his place if he doesn’t pick up, demanding that he calls her back right then and there.”

Yikes. To make matters worse, it seems Khloe and Tristan have entered a sort of "exes with benefits" arrangement.

“It’s a secret because she knows how much everyone would judge her,” the second source remarked.

“But she loves him despite how sh--ty he treated her.”

Yes, it seems that despite Tristan's horrendous behavior, he somehow wound up with the upper hand.

Khloe's the one raising a child on her own, hitting the bottle and reaching out to her ex in order to help her cope.

It's a sad situation.

Unfortunately, it's likely to get even sadder if/when she breaks down and takes Tristan back.