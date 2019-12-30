Kenya Moore Breaks Down Over Marriage: Marc Doesn't Seem to Care!

Last week, The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers saw Cynthia Bailey get engaged while Kenya Moore's marriage continued to unravel.

On Sunday's episode, Kenya admits that her "happily ever after" with Marc is falling apart.

Marc Daly had been downright nasty to Kenya Moore in front of the other couples at dinner, and Kenya knew that people had noticed.

On Sunday's episode, she confessed to Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss that her marriage was "in a really low place right now."

"I just feel like, in the beginning, when Brooklyn came, he was so happy," Kenya expressed.

In contrast, she added: "Now I just feel like, he’s just getting farther and father away."

Naturally, her castmates asked if she was holding out hope that she and Marc could fix things.

"I just don’t know anymore," Kenya confessed.

She's probably right. Marc's disposition is unlikely to change. If someone is hot-tempered and loves to argue, it's part of who they are.

"Honestly. It’s like, so many things are changing so fast," she lamented.

Cynthia Bailey admitted that she felt that Kenya's marriage is doomed.

"I think that Kenya’s fairytale ending may not be that happy of an ending," she stated.

She's probably right.

Given Marc's behavior, Kenya is either looking at a divorce or a miserable marriage.

"This is what I saw that Marc was putting down that I wasn’t really picking up,” Cynthia recalled of Marc's behavior at dinner.

Speaking to Kenya, she said: “Whenever he got ready to say something, if you even thought about interrupting him, [he would get annoyed]."

"But then when he would finish and you would get ready to respond, then he would cut you off," Cynthia added.

That's only part of the problem, but viewers saw the exact same thing.

Kenya already knew what was happening in her marriage, but hearing Cynthia describe the injustice of it really made things click.

"[That happens] all the time!” she exclaimed.

“That is what I feel like is the weakest link in our relationship. The communication," she expressed.

Kenya added: "Because you can say anything to someone, but just say it respectfully."

This is not the first that fans and viewers have seen of Kenya and Marc's unhappy union.

Kenya has lamented that Marc's ego is transparently “fragile” in ways that make ordinary conversations become “full-blown arguments.”

These arguments do not even lead to helpful conclusions, she has expressed, because “he doesn’t compromise."

"I’m not a fighter [in relationships]," Kenya expresses, like a healthy person. "I want peace. I like to resolve issues."

"I don’t want to be fighting with my husband like this," Kenya said in an episode that aired back in November. "I want to be like we were."

“When he’s upset, it’s like he’s no holds barred," she notes.

"He can be funny and smart and helpful and supportive but then when he gets mad, it’s like an alter-ego comes in from the depths of hell," Kenya says.

Well that's toxic and horrifying.

Kenya also pointed out that it was pretty screwed up that Marc left her at home with the baby while he hung out with Kandi and Cynthia.

"Why would he leave and go hang out with you guys? It’s disrespectful to me,” Kenya said.

“Of course I want to go out, of course I want to have fun," she expressed, "but we have a child at home."

"And I would prefer that my husband is in the trenches with me," Kenya said, "not out in the streets."

"You have a baby that loves you so much, that you don’t get to see every day," Kenya points out, referring to one-year-old Brooklyn.

"You should be spending all your time while you’re in Atlanta with your family,” she affirmed.

“And then when you go to New York," Kenya added, "if you want to be out until 2 in the morning, if you’re not coming home to your family, then [go]."

Kenya and Marc announced in September that they had separated. Watching these episodes, it's easy to hope that they never, ever reconcile.