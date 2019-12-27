Kelly Clarkson: My Husband and I Get It On Every Night!

Kelly Clarkson has made it very clear in a very revealing new interview:

Her life would seriously suck without husband Brandon Blackstock.

Her love life, that is. Or, to be more specific and a tad more X-rated, her MAKING love life.

The original American Idol champion, who is now a beloved talk show host, took fans by extreme surprise during a sit-down interview with The Voice season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli on Thursday.

At one point, the multiple-time Grammy winner decided to host an AMA (a.k.a. Ask Me Anything) -- and she very much abided by this acronym... because she truly meant anything.

After talking about their must-haves on a deserted island -- what albums for Kelly, what food for Brynn -- the 16-year-old asked about Kelly's night time routine.

A seemingly pretty tame question, right?

"This is actually one I always think about because I see it in interviews all the time and I always think about asking everybody this because it's so interesting to me," Brynn began, inquiring:

"What's the last thing you do before you go to bed every night?"

Does Clarkson wash her face? Check out some Trevor Noah?

Maybe and maybe.

But, to be blunt, she also goes to Pound Town her husband.

"Well, Brynn," a blushing Kelly said with a laugh, "I was single for many years, so…I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed."

LOL, right? You go, Kelly!

"That’s not a lie, that’s real! And it’s not weird, it’s natural," Clarkson then insisted, feeling a need to defend herself, despite all listeners likely just reacting to her response with admiration and jealousy.

Cartelli’s response? “And this is why America loves you!”

She's right, of course.

Along with Clarkson's incredible vocal talent, it's always been her honest and her relatability that have helped elevate her to the top the music business.

Clarkson has never shied away from discussing her private time with Blackstock, with whom she shares five-year-old daughter River and three-year-old son Remy.

(Having two young kids and still maintaining this sort of sex life is simply remarkable.)

The artist is also the stepmother to Blackstock 17-year-old daughter, Savannah, and 12-year-old son, Seth, from his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth.

"Any time we’re in a discussion about sex with a bunch of couples, Brandon and I stay pretty quiet. To keep it family appropriate, let’s say we’re just a lot more active than other couples,” Clarkson told Redbook in November 2017, adding:

“I’m a person who loves change. He loves spontaneity. Having a set time or place [to have sex] would be boring to us."

She also said this at the time:

"I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him.

"And I'm not downing my exes. You know, everybody's different. But there was something about him. I honestly thought I was asexual—I'd never been turned on like that in my whole life.

"I was like, 'Oh that's that feeling...OK! That's what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale. I just got it. I just didn't have a clue."

And this didn't change when Clarkson had kids?

Nope. Quite the opposite.

"Becoming a mother and a wife, I mean, it sounds funny, but I've never felt sexier," she has said. "I've never felt more confident. I've never felt more empowered."