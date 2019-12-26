Justin Bieber Announces New Album, New Tour... New Everything!

Justin Bieber spent 2018 falling in love and getting married to Hailey Baldwin.

He then spent 2019 having intercourse with his wife and opening up about his struggles with anxiety.

Now, however, it sounds as if the beloved pop star will spend 2020 trying to dominate the music industry once again.

In a teaser video that debuted on Christmas Eve, Bieber didn't merely announcd a new single and an upcoming album -- both of which due out next year -- but also confirmed plasn for a documentary series...

... AND a U.S. tour slated for next summer.

You best be ready for a whole lot of Bieber in your lives and in your headlines, folks.

"As humans, we are imperfect,” Bieber says in voiceover from this preview, which features the celebrity walking alone in what appears to be a deserted gas station or desolate junkyard.

Justin then goes on to acknowledge all he's been through over the past few years.

“My past, my mistakes, all the things that I’ve been through - I believe that I’m right where I’m supposed to be, and God has me right where he wants me," he says.

What does all this mean for 2020?

First, a brand new album, which Bieber describes as different than his previous work because of “where I’m at in my life.”

If you think about it, Justin Bieber entered our lives as a young teeenage phenom, earning screams from female fans around the world and often getting himself in trouble via womanizing, drug use, temper tantrums and other acts.

Now?

He's a married man with a possible child on the way soon.

Says Justin of his fifth studio album: “It’s the music that I’ve loved the most out of anything that I’ve done."

Here is what else we know at the moment:

The first single from Bieber's upcoming album will be titled 'Yummy” and will drop on January 3.

Based on snippets of lyrics that have been released so far, the single appears to reference his marriage to wife Hailey Baldwin. To wit:

Could you be here with me forever, ever, ever/Every time I go the wrong way you turn me back around.

A North American tour for the Grammy winner will kick off in Seattle on May 14, with 45 dates scheduled thus far, leading to a New Jersey wrap-up on Sept. 26.

A few of the tour stops include Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Cleveland and Toronto.

With the album announcement, Bieber also revealed that an upcoming docu-series based on his life is set to coincide with the release of his new music.

“We all have different stories,” he says of the storytelling vague project, which will appear on some sort of streaming service we assume. “I’m just excited to share mine."

In September 2019, Bieber got candid on Instagram about some of the things he has learned now and the negative effect early fame had on his life.

Fame, Bieber explained, was detrimental to his personal growth... because he never learned the true meaning of responsibility and was never able to develop skills beyond his music career.

“Everyone did everything for me, so I never even learned the fundamentals of responsibility,” he said at the time, adding:

“By this point, I was 18 with no skills in the real world, with millions of dollars and access to whatever I wanted.”

Bieber has admitted to seeking professional help and concluded this fall in his honest post:

“All this to say even when the odds are against you, keep fighting. Jesus loves you.

"Be kind today, be bold today and love people today, not by your standards but by God’s perfect unfailing love.”