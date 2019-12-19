Joe Giudice Blames TERESA for Deportation: Why Didn't You Make Me a Citizen?

On Tuesday, after months of what we can only describe as "hype," Teresa and Joe Giudice announced their long-anticipated separation.

In The Real Housewives of New Jersey footage recorded months earlier, Joe actually blamed Teresa for his current nightmare.

Last week, we saw how Joe's appeal was denied, a blow that felt like a stab to the heart for Teresa's daughters.

In this week's episode, Teresa told her eldest daughter, Gia, and her brother 

"He blamed me yesterday," Teresa revealed to her family, referring to Joe and his then-current predicament of merely facing deportation.

She continued: "He said why didn't I make him an American citizen."

Viewers didn't have to take Teresa's word for it. The show then plays that deeply awkward phone call between husband and wife.

"Listen, alls you had to do was pick up a phone and call a lawyer," Joe angrily accused Teresa.

That's an incredibly garbage thing to say. Teresa's not his mom. He's a grown man who was wealthy for years and could have done it himself.

"Right, so why didn't you do it?" Teresa asked. "Why's it on me now?"

"He called me five times yesterday," Gia shared with her mother and uncle.

She revealed: "He said it's coming to a point now where every single one of his hopes are getting denied, and he can't live with it."

"He's just speaking out of his ass now," Gia characterized. "He's going crazy. That place is a s--thole!"

"My dad is stuck in a two-by-two with five people," she lamented. "I don't know what the hell to do."

"He's deteriorating in there ... and you need to think about him now," Uncle Joe counseled Gia.

He suggested that she tell her dad that she's okay with him "letting go" of this miserable fight.

"I don't wanna be selfish, but I don't know if I'm ready to let him go," Gia confessed with tears in her eyes.

Her uncle suggested that it would be a mercy, imploring her:  "Give him the option, 'cause at this, point he's suffering."

Joe called yet again, and seemed to be in good spirits at first. Sometimes, you put on a happy face for your loved ones.

Then, the tone changed to a tearful one when the bros-in-law got to talking.

"Listen, I f--king love you, bro. And I miss you," Joe Gorga gushed over the phone. "That's why I don't like to talk to you, bro."

He confessed: "because you really break my f--king heart. And I miss you, bro, and you gotta stay strong, alright?" 

By this point, both Joes were crying, and so was everyone else present.

"I'm doing everything I could, man," Joe Giudice replied through tears. "Enough is enough of this s--t, man."

Audriana told her father that she misses his lamb chops. After speaking, though, she began to cry.

Teresa and Gia accompanied her away from the group, but decided that it would be soo traumatic for her to see Joe in ICE custody.

Teresa also met up with Danielle Staub, whose life would be a mess even if she hadn't been engaged more than 20 times.

Danielle has continued to live with (and allegedly, bang) Marty even though he's a disaster and they're toxic together.

She also speaks in very pragmatic terms about Marty and her 21st fiance, Olivier Maier, as pathways to owning her current house.

Teresa's life may be a mess, but at least it's not a disaster of her own making in the way that Danielle's is.

