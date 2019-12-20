Jill Duggar Chops Off Hair, Sends Latest Eff You to Parents

Almost a new year, and already a new look for Jill Duggar.

On Friday, the reality star revealed to YouTube followers and fans around the globe that she chopped off a significant amount of hair; two or three years’ worth, by her estimation, to be exact.

And she didn't merely do it for a fresh appearance heading into 2020.

“I usually get my hair trimmed twice a year and it was getting to be that time of year,” Jill explained, continuing as follows:

“I wanted to get a little more cut off than I did last time and wanted to get it done soon because it was getting to be hard to manage, the boys were getting tangled in it, I was sitting on it and the weight was contributing to headaches!

This may have been Jill's motivation, but then she also realized she could combine her desire for a change with a really wonderful cause.

“I got to thinking about it and got excited thinking that if I got a little bit more taken off then I’d have enough to donate to an organization that makes free wigs for people who have lost their hair,” she said.

Duggar documented the entire haircut experience on YouTube.

Above, we've shared a before-photo of the 28-year old, who ended up getting about 14 inches cut off, “plus whatever was cut off additionally after that to even things up and add some layers."

This is because most organizations require 8-12 inches of hair for a wig.

“I love it and it felt so much lighter right away!” Jill gushed after doing the hair deed, adding:

“It had gotten so hard to manage that I was wearing it up most of the time, so I’m looking forward to being able to wear it down more now!"

Jill, who seems to be in a feud with father Jim Bob, added:

“Fun fact: I didn’t have my hair trimmed for the first time until I was about 14 years old and haven’t had more than 4-6 inches taken off until this week."

The TLC personality didn't mention whether she had any specific charities in mind, but it doesn't sound that way. Not yet at least.

She wrote online that she wants her hair “to be used in a wig for kids or people who have lost their hair, like my mother-in-law when she was battling cancer over five years ago,” and asked her fans for their recommendations.

What's interesting here, of course, is that Jill cutting off her hair could be seen as yet another eff you directed at her family, who she's seemingly been taunting often these days.

In the past, the Duggar daughters revealed that they keep their hair long “based on our understanding of 1 Corinthians 11:14-15.”

Yes, they really said this.

In their book, Growing Up Duggar, the kids explained:

“While it is a shame for a man to have long hair, a woman’s hair is her glory.”

Jill’s sister, Jessa, is also not just still rocking her own long hair ... but recently posted a video tutorial demonstrating how she styles her signature curls.

What do you think of Jill's new look, guys?