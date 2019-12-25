Jenelle Evans Poses with Kids, Sticks It to David Eason in Holiday Photos

Jenelle Evans sent two very clear messages with two very cute photos she shared on Christmas:

First, she's doing very well on her own, just under two months after she announced her separation from David Eason.

Second, she spent the holiday with all three of her kids and Eason didn't and he can just go ahead and suck it.

Okay, fair enough, we mostly made up this second part.

But it's hard to imagine Jenelle was partly shading her estranged husband by posting the pictures above and below, which feature Evans -- looking very happy and put together -- along with her trio of children:

Jace, Kaiser and Ensley; the latter of whom she shares with Eason.

"Wishing you all a Merry Christmas from my family to yours! #MerryChristmas #HappyHolidays," the former Teen Mom star wrote as a caption.

Fans immediately showered Jenelle with their support, with one individual saying in response to these snapshots:

"I'm glad you get to spend Christmas with your children. You have a beautiful family and you look so happy now [red heart emoji]."

Just a few months ago, it's impossible to imagine anyone having this sort of reply to anything Evans wrote or posted.

She wasn't exactly considered very popular or respected... and maybe that remains the case for most of the general population when it comes to Jenelle.

However, Evans finally deciding to walk away from Eason has put her in the temporary good graces of many past critics, especially in light of how Jenelle has so far remained above the scandalous fray in the weeks since confirming this news.

While David continues to rant and rave and say really awful stuff about the mother of his second child, Jenelle mostly just posts photos such as this.

She's been granted a restraining order against Eason after detailing various instances in which he threatened or abused her.

But that's a legal matter.

In every other sense, Evans has scarcely said a word about her ex or their circumstances.

Back on October 31, of course, Evans stated in an /instagram post that she and her children "have moved away from David," adding:

"Nobody gets into marriage expecting it to end but I know that's what is best for me, and for my kids."

Since then, Evans has moved to Nashville, Tennessee, which has allowed her to be closer to Nathan Griffith, the father of her son Kaiser; the two have actually reconnected more than we expected.

In documents that Jenelle filed for the aforementioned restraining order, the 28-year-old listed several allegations of verbal and physical abuse against him during their two-year marriage.

"I married David on September 23, 2017," she wrote at the time.

"Since then, he has been abusive and violent towards me.

"Because of his behavior, I want to leave him. As he has realized this over the past couple of days, he has escalated his threats.

"Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior, and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and for my children's well-being."

Never thought we'd say this, but:

We wish Jenelle the best of luck in this unfortunate battle.