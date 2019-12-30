Jamie Lynn Spears: I'm Still Shipping Britney and Justin!

Earlier this year, Justin Timberlake was spotted holding hands with a female co-star while shooting a movie in New Orleans.

The situation presented a problem, as Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, was at home with the couple's 4-year-old son at the time.

Needless to say, the public reaction to Justin's perceived act of infidelity was not favorable.

And no one was harsher in their assessment of the situation than hardcore Britney Spears stans.

Britney fans had a field day with the allegations, arguing that Justin had a history of infidelity and had been unfaithful to Spears on numerous occasions.

There's no evidence to support those claims, but internet fan bases generally don't concern themselves with such trivial matters as facts.

One might think that Brit's inner circle would join those fans in delighting in Justin's marital troubles, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

On Friday, Jamie Lynn Spears posted a throwback photo that many fans have taken as a sign that she bears no ill will toward Justin.

"Nothing like childhood memories...." she captioned the pic.

The image shows a very young Jamie hanging out with Britney, Justin, and Natalie Portman hanging out in the early 2000s.

For the most part, the reponse from fans was overwhelmingly positive.

“This is the cutest thing i have seen all day," wrote actress JoAnna Garcia.

"Iconic," added Jamie's Zoey 101 costar Chris Massey.

Of course, the Britney worshippers had their say, as well, and many pointed out that Jaime did not acknowledge Justin's presence in the pic.

“Mood: not tagging Justin,” one fan wrote on Jamie’s post.

It's worth noting, however, that Natalie and Britney weren't tagged, either.

For what it's worth, the Justin-Britney beef seems to be almost entirely invented by the public.

Both parties have commented on their rocky relationship and subsequent split, but it seems there's no lingering ill will on either side.

“I’ve been scorned. I’ve been pissed off,” Timberlake wrote in his 2018 memoir.

He also opened up about the genesis of his famous revenge ballad.

“I wrote ‘Cry Me a River’ in two hours. I didn’t plan on writing it.," he added.

"The feelings I had were so strong that I had to write it, and I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and, hopefully, relate to it.”

For her part, Britney rarely mentions JT, but when she does, she always makes a point of singing his praises.

“Aerosmith [frontman Steven Tyler] seems really good and bright. He’s a genius, I think. He’s very rock ’n’ roll,” Britney said when asked about her dream collaborators in a 2016 interview.

“He sings from his soul. Gwen Stefani, I think she’s great. Justin Timberlake is very good.”

Now, there's a collab that would leave Britney stans with some very confused feelings!