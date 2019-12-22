Derick Dillard is Loving His Wife's New Look

Jill Duggar has taken a very personal risk.

Jill Duggar surprised followers late this week when she chopped off 14 full inches of her hair.

What prompted this decision? Jill explains in a YouTube video:

“I got to thinking about it and got excited thinking that if I got a little bit more taken off then I’d have enough to donate to an organization that makes free wigs for people who have lost their hair."

The thing is, Jill is yet to specify which charity is getting her locks, which has some folks wondering whether she did this just to taunt her parents, who famously love long hair...

... and with whom Jill has recently been feuding.

If Jill did get a significant haircut as a subtle eff you toward Jim Bob and Michelle, she certainly isn't saying.

But Dillard is saying something about his wife's fresh appearance... and it's entirely positive.

“Lookin’ good baby!” the 30-year-old former Counting On star wrote to his wife online this weekend, including with the message some loving emojis.

“Aww! Thanks babe!” Jill replied with kisses.

As for how Jill feels about the haircut?

She told fans in this same video and also in an Instagram post shared right after her pair of scissors went to serious work.

“I love it and it felt so much lighter right away!” Jill gushed after doing the hair deed, adding:

“It had gotten so hard to manage that I was wearing it up most of the time, so I’m looking forward to being able to wear it down more now!"

