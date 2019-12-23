Demi Lovato Dumps Austin Wilson, Sends Strange Message to Fans

Well, that didn't last very long.

Just six weeks after we reported that Demi Lovato was dating Austin Wilson, the former couple has officially decided to go their separate ways.

Or, more accurately, Demi kicked Austin to the curb unexpectedly.

Sources close to Lovato confirmed the split in a statement to People magazine.

“She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” the source said.

“She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.”

As recently as December 14, Demi and Austin were spotted holding hands and looking mutually smitten, this time on a date at Disney Land.

Usually, when folks go from taking coupled-up selfies to announcing their separation that quickly, it's a sign that something went horribly awry -- but that doesn't seem to be the case here.

Demi likes to keep an open line of communication with her fans, and she reached out to the moderator of a fan account on Instagram shortly after the news of her split went public.

"Please don't go after him. He's a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos," Demi wrote in reference to Austin.

"Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers."

"I am okay. Cause God is on my side. Thanks boo, hope you like the new music soon!"

Yes, despite the recent upheaval in her personal life, it seems that Demi is in a good place.

No doubt the singer will remember 2019 as a year of tremendous struggle -- and she's probably pretty glad to bid this decade a not-so-fond adieu.

As you probably, know Demi suffered an overdose in 2018 that nearly claimed her life.

This year, she continued to work on her sobriety, a process that will continue for the rest of her life.

Shake-ups within her inner circle complicated matters considerably, but through it all, Demi remained focused on what's truly important.

Last week she took to social media to reveal that after a seemingly interminable wait, fans can finally expect new music in the very near future.

"The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing...." Lovato wrote on Instagram.

Here's looking forward to a productive 2020 from one of our favorite artists!