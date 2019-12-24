Dean Unglert, Bachelor in Paradise Star, Hospitalized After Ski Crash

Dean Unglert will not be home for the holidays.

But the Bachelor in Paradise star will still be around for the holidays, which means Unglert has a lot to be thankful for after taking a nasty spill while skiing this week.

The 28-year old posted a selfie from his hospital bed Monday evening and wrote that he is "extremely grateful" to be recovering from a wipeout that "could have been so much worse," elaborating as follows:

All my life i’ve dreamt about skiing the swiss alps. how could you not? they’re huge and beautiful and have some of the best snow in the world.

Today, however, was not my day.

i was sending just a liiiiitle too hard and took a nasty spill which ultimately put me here. and since this is probably going to be the only pic i get in switzerland, i figured i gotta post it.

Unglert went on to detail hoow it took him an hour to flag someone down for assistance -- but, once he was located, the reality star was airlifted and in emergency surgery in less than an hour.

As a result, Dean offered strong praise for the Swiss mountain rescue, who he said "blew my mind today."

And yet:

The ABC alum, who lives in his van and is known for posting a lot of outdoor adventures on Instagram, will need to take it easy for a while. U

Unglert said he suffered a dislocated hip and a fractured femur, requiring four screws and a plate in his leg.

Unglert was a major presence on the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise, meeting girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes during his stint on the island.

After leavinv sad face emojis on Unglert’s original post, the former pageant queen took to her Instagram Story and wrote this to Dean shortly afterward:

“I just want to squeeze you so bad."

Unglert reposted a snapshot of the pair and proved he still has his sense of humor from the hospital.

“Look at how that cheek perfectly contours that forehead. much wow,” he joked in response. “Also. plz don’t squeeze me. that would hurt. thx."

Other Bachelor Nation stars also reacted in shock to Dean's accident.

"Dean! I am your biggest fan! If you lift my shirt up and look under my armpit you will see a unnatural marking that will prove this to you!" wrote Ben Higgins, adding:

"As the chairman of your fan-club I hope you were wearing a helmet for safety!” the former Bachelor wrote. “If not, on behalf of your fan club I am going to force you from here on out! Please be safe.

'We need you. We need your face!"

Then there was this from JoJo Fletcher:

“Deanie!!! Ahhh so glad you’re okay tho!!"

And this from Chris Harrison:

"Damn boy sorry for the bad spill. Get better. Beaches of paradise are never this dangerous."

And this from Jared Haibon:

"Oh no!! Hope you’re doing okay buddy! That’s terrible."

And, finally, this from Peter Kraus, who appeared opposite Dean on The Bachelorette Season 13 as a suitor:

"Good lord man! Praying for a fast recovery for you! Rest easy."