Cynthia Bailey Gets Engaged, Still Hates NeNe Leakes

Concerns continue as The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars wonder who the infamous snake in their midst may be, but that takes a back seat.

On this week's episode, Cynthia's happy engagement leads to problems for Kenya and Marc.

SnakeGate did come up pretty briefly early on, as Cynthia Bailey sat down with Marlo Hampton to ask if she was the culprit.

Marlo has been one of the prime suspects from day one, though NeNe has not ratted out the person who played a recording of Cynthia's words.

But when Cynthia asked, Marlo was so offended that she teared up.

It doesn't mean that she's definitely not the "snake," but the scene was good enough for most people to be ready to move on and look elsewhere.

The cute part of the episode was all about Cynthia Bailey, even when she wasn't on screen.

We see Mike Hill take Cynthia's daughter Noelle to the jewelry store.

He even introduces all three girls from their combined family as his "three daughters."

The proposal is imminent, and even though no one has told Cynthia, she's clearly feeling it, too.

Cynthia Bailey is pretty busy with the opening of her wine cellar. But there was a bittersweet moment.

When Marlo arrived, she handed Cynthia a card to read.

"Congratulations on the big opening of your new business. I'm sure it will be a success," the note begins.

Cynthia reads that the note is from NeNe Leakes, from whom she was estranged. She takes a moment to regain her composure.

"Cynthia, never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that we would be in this place," the note from NeNe continues.

I've always been a supportive friend towards you," she writes, "and today won't be any different."

"I'm proud of you and cheering for you from afar," NeNe told Cynthia.

The message concludes: I hope you continue to have the courage to run after your dreams."

Kandi, who'd had a bit of a head's up from Mike, texted Kenya Moore that she had a hunch that Mike would propose that night.

Ten minutes later, when Kenya arrived, she told Cynthia "So all of his family is here? I'm telling you, I feel like he might propose tonight."

Kandi saw this and was visibly furious. She laid into Kenya and then went outside to vent.

In a confessional, which would have been recorded much later, she was still mad, calling Kenya a "b--ch."

"Guys, I would like to propose ... a toast," Mike Hill told the party while laughing. "I'm sorry! I'm sorry. I'm sorry."

"To Cynthia's new ventures," he toasted.

"Baby, I have to admit," Mike said. "When you said you was opening up a wine bar, I was like, 'Why is she opening a wine bar?'"

He confessed to thinking: "'She don't know nothing about wine.' I know you like to drink wine, I know you like to drink a lot of wine."

"But like you said, like a fine wine, you age well, you're graceful, you're classy," Mike praised.

He continued: "And I know anything you put your mind to, you're a boss. It's gonna be highly and uber-successful."

"So with that being said, I'd like to raise my glass..." Mike expressed.

This is when one of his daughters came forward, gave him a different bottle of wine, and told him that he was "doing it wrong."

Just because a scene is rehearsed doesn't make it any less precious, and the pink bottle with a question mark was a great touch.

"Cynthia, you know I love you," Mike tells her. "You know you're my love, you're my life, you're my heartbeat."

"You're my emotions, you're everything that I live for. And I love you, and I just wanna spend the rest of my life with you," he affirms.

"Baby, you have accepted me for my past, you're here for me for my present, now I want you to be my forever," he gushes.

Mike kneels down and asks: "Will you marry me?"

Behind him, the "three daughters" raise up pieces of a heart that, together, read "family."

It was so, so sweet.

But remember that moment where Kenya hinted at what was up? Well, that causes some problems for her.

Kenya, Marc, Kandi, Todd, Cynthia, and Mike went to dinner together, and Kenya's relationship troubles were firmly on display.

She tells Marc that she "had a feeling" about Mike's proposal, which is why she told Cynthia her suspicions.

Like Kandi, Marc wasn't buying it, and for some reason did not want to side with or support his wife.

"You snitched. You sold out the guy. Big surprise," Marc angrily accused.

In a heartbreaking moment, Kenya admitted to the camera that she had become "more passive" around Marc.

Her reason was that she wanted to "avoid a situation than get caught up in an argument that leads to nowhere."

Pro-tip: if you have to sit there and let someone insult you and call you a liar to your face to avoid a fight, that's not healthy.

You're not his partner; you're his doormat.

Marc decided to relate the story of his lackluster proposal to Kenya -- literally running back into the apartment, grabbing a ring, and proposing.

When no one seemed particularly enamored with his tale, Marc shared that he thought it was "fine."

Kenya, apparently eager to please the man who had just been insulting her on the ride over, gushed about the occassion.

And then it got worse.

Kandi spoke about the difficult conversation that she and Todd had had before he signed a prenup, but that he eventually had.

Kenya replied that Marc did not want to have a discussion about one, which is already bad enough.

"For me, if you bring up prenup to me, it's over," Marc said defiantly about a prenup.

"I'm not gonna marry someone if they have a prenup," he declared. "If you're like with me, you're all the way with me, or you not with me."

Seemingly hell-bent on dragging his wife in front of everyone, Marc then accused her of being "flashy."

When Kenya noted that she's a self-made woman, he insults her business, saying that it was a "mess" before he got involved.

Kenya almost spilling the beans to Cynthia was a garbage thing to do, but she sure as hell deserves better than Marc.