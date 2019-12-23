Chris Harrison: Victoria Fuller Effs Up Peter Weber's Entire Season of The Bachelor!

We're still two weeks away from the premiere of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, but we already which of the contestants stirred up the most drama during filming.

If you've been following our Bachelor spoilers, then you know that Victoria Fuller is to Peter what Luke P. was to Hannah Brown.

She's the troublemaker, the pot-stirrer, the loose cannon, the wild card ... and the ratings magnet.

You might have hated Luke P., but in all likelihood, you couldn't look away when he was on screen.

He was like a trainwreck, if trainwrecks were approximately 4000 percent douchier.

And if host Chris Harrison is to be believed, it seems Victoria looked at what Luke accomplished and said, "Hold my glass of rosé, bish."

"I will say this with Victoria. She's in the middle of everything, and I mean everything. It's bizarre," Harrison recently told E! News.

"Some of it's her fault, some of it's not, and there's a few of those things this year where people get embroiled in some stuff and I'm like, how did you even get into this? And they're like, I don't know," Chris added.

"But there's a lot of drama surrounding Victoria, and a lot of Bachelor firsts surrounding her. Things that we've never had happen to people before happen to her. And again, some of it's her fault, some of it's not, but it happens."

Obviously, that's quite a statement.

The folks at E! dubbed it "the most ominous thing Chris has ever said about a contestant."

That may be true, but it's worth noting that Harrison's tendency toward overstatement is the stuff of legend.

If you're a longtime fan of the show, you know that in Chris' view, every season is the most dramatic ever, and just about every episode contains some sort of "Bachelor first."

Still, based on the available intel regarding Victoria, it sounds like she really did hijack the crazy train in the first few episodes and rode that thing off a cliff by the end of the season.

This is the part where we caution you to read no further if you want to avoid spoilers for the upcoming season of The Bachelor.

Victoria made it into Peter's top three, but it sounds like she fought an uphill battle the entire way.

During hometowns, Peter learned that Victoria has a habit of breaking up her friends' marriages by seducing their husbands.

Obviously, it's the husbands who are the most to blame in that scenario, but that's still not the kind of thing you want to hear about someone you're considering marrying.

Fuller swears there's no truth behind the rumors, but apparently, that wasn't the first red flag of the season.

So while -- like Luke -- she managed to hold on much longer than anyone expected, Victoria did not make it into Peter's top two.

She recently took to Instagram to clear her name, writing:

"The RUMORS you are hearing are FALSE. There will be a time & place where I can defend myself, but for now I choose to wait."

Of course, at this point, Victoria is limited in what she can say, but you can bet that when she's finally allowed to defend herself, it'll bne the most shocking clapback EVER -- at least in Chris Harrison's view.