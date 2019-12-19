Chris Harrison Explains: WTH is Hannah Doing on The Bachelor?!?

Over the past several weeks, we've been scouring the Internet for a variety of The Bachelor spoilers, helping fans get an idea of what to expect from Peter Weber's impending season.

But just when we thought we'd prepared our readers for everything, ABC went ahead and dropped the following bombshell on fans...

... HANNAH BROWN WILL APPEAR ON THE SEASON PREMIERE!

Yes, that Hannah Brown.

The same woman who starred as The Bachelorette last season and who famously slept with Weber four times in one night and who then sent the pilot home prior to choosing between two other suitors on her own finale.

What will Hannah be doing there?

It's a fair question to ask, and we do have a literal answer:

According to a network press release, the Alabama native will be leading a discussion about sex with the 30 women vying for Peter's heart.

In a deeper sense, however, it's fair to wonder why Brown was brought back and whether it has anything to do with simmering feelings that still exist between her and Weber.

Teasing the show like only he can, host Chris Harrison has now tried to provide a response to this inquiry.

"I think it's something that needed to be dealt with, the relationship. I think it's a relationship that didn't have a clean, clear break," Harrison told E! News this week, adding:

"I think there were and maybe are feelings there, and some underlying feelings that maybe they thought they had both dealt with.

"But I knew once they saw each other, they probably hadn't really dealt with them all, so I think it's a hurdle that we needed to clear before we moved forward."

That's a much more intriguing way of saying, we're doing it for the ratings, d'uh!

In a recently-released trailer for The Bachelor Season 24, Brown and Weber seem to rekindle the romance they started earlier this year.

“I know there’s still something there, and I would do anything for a relationship,” Brown tells the pilot in the trailer.

He responds, “What would you say if I asked you to come be part of the house?”

What a potential twist, right?!? See for yourself below:

A press release for the dating competition also hyped up Brown and Weber’s reunion.

This is what it said:

What she shares with him will leave them both as confused as ever. Do the two of them still have feelings for one another and share the same sizzling passion?

Will Hannah join the group of women in the Bachelor mansion and continue to date Peter?

Again, this is clearly a ratings grab -- but God bless Harrisn for how well he sells it as something else.

"I think it was important that she was a part of this, because she was a big part of Peter's life," Chris concludes in his E! interview.

"I think they did love each other very much on her season, and I think that was a very tough decision for Hannah to make not to end up with Peter, and one that she's probably thought a lot about.

"And I think it was something that needed to be done, and a conversation that needed to be had."