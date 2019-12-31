Brittani Boren Leach, Famous YouTube Personality, Mourns Loss of 3-Month-Old Son

Absolutely devastating news this week out of the world of social media:

Brittani Boren Leach, a YouTube poster with nearly 150,000 subscribers, has revealed that her three-month old son died on Christmas day after he went down for a nap ...

... and never woke up.

Leach opened up about this tragedy over the weekend by sharing a number of photos from the hospital and by including with them a lengthy message that explained what happened as follows:

"When I went to check on him, he was not breathing. We are living a nightmare, and I'm dying inside. Please pray for my baby. This can't be real."

Brittani and husband Jeff named their baby Crew.

After setting this horrible scene for followers, Brittani said she and Jeff were left with a worst-case scenario.

"Crew's tiny earthly body is still with us, although I know he's already dancing and playing in Heaven. We have some hard decisions to make over the next 12 hours, that no parent should ever have to make," she wrote.

"We need prayer now, more than before, specifically prayers for peace and clarity on the decisions that have to be made, and for our hearts, the pain is unbearable."

On Sunday night, Brittani confirmed that doctors will be taking Crew's organs for donations.

"Crew will be going into the operating room tomorrow at noon to potentially save 3 to 4 babies lives. Tonight we are soaking up every moment with him by bathing him, holding him and loving him," she shared.

"We ask that you keep our family in your prayers tomorrow, knowing that it will be the hardest day of our life."

Leach, who has over 800,000 Instagram followers, has been receiving an outpouring of support ever since.

But there's only so much anyone out there can really do, of course.

Continued Jeff in his own heart-shattering update:

"The doctors have concluded that the damage to Crew's brain is catastrophic & irreparable. We are devastated.

"We have made the difficult decision to donate Crew's organs in the hopes that he can help another child and family in need.

"Crew fought bravely, so we could spend this time together. We're so blessed to have been here with him."

Since the family first shared their story, a GoFundMe page has been created with more than $110,000 raised from followers and strangers alike.

You can donate to it HERE.

Added Jeff on Facebook yesterday:

"We are grateful for our family and friends who have stepped up to care for us & our kids in this time of need. Thank you to everyone who visited him, sent a note, said a prayer or made a contribution. Your love has lifted us."

No cause of death has yet been made public fro Crew.

We send our thoughts to his friends, family members and loved ones.