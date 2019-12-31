Audrey Roloff Reveals New Maternity Photos, Gushes Over "Remarkable" Journey

Audrey Roloff is so gosh darn close, you guys.

Like, SO gosh darn close.

The former Little People, Big World star could give birth any day now -- but before she becomes a mother for a second time, Audrey has gone ahead and shared a few new maternity photos on Instagram.

She's also shared an uplifting message about her pregnancy.

"Finally snapped a few pics of the bump while baby boy is still cozy inside," wrote the podcast host and author to open her caption to these images, adding:

"Pregnancy is really just a remarkable experience. It’s such a gift to carry our baby on the inside and I can’t wait carry him on the outside soon."

Indeed, Audrey and husband Jeremy announced awhile back that two-year old daughter Ember will soon have a baby brother, revealing the child's gender in exciting fashion.

Thankfully, it's mostly been a pleasant pregnancy for Audrey, who hasn't touched on many issues or complications during her term.

She's remarked on occasion about the challenges of being a working mother of one who's also expecting another -- but that's the norm for millions of women around the world.

Added Audrey in her caption:

"I feels unreal that we are already at #39weekspregnant and get to meet our little guy any day now."

Just a few days ago, Audrey and Jeremy were stuck in the emergency room with Ember, who suffered from a dangerously high fever and was then diagnosed with Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

Fortunately, Ember is now on the road to recovery and the family can focus on her impending sibling.

Audrey is quick to point out, however, that they may be waiting a little while still... if the experience with Ember is any indication, that is.

"Buttttttt... I was 11 days past my dude date when Ember decided to join us earthside, so trying to manage my expectations," wrote Audrey on Instagram, concluding with a question:

"All you mamas out there, were you late or early?"

While readers go ahead and respond, we'll go ahead and note that a few familiar names actually commented on Roloff's new maternity photos.

“Every photo is absolutely stunning,” former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky commented, for example, taking some users by surprise.

Audrey and Jeremy, meanwhile, announced in July that they are expecting baby number-two.

“Baby #2 is coming in January!!! Ember is gonna be a big sister!” the ex-TLC personalities wrote on Instagram at the time, adding:

“We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

We send Audrey our very best wishes for a healthy and relatively easy delivery. Can't wait to meet the next little Roloff!