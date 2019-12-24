Audrey Roloff is Here with an Update on Her Sick Daughter

Little People, Big World fans can breathe a sigh of relief.

A deep, long, much-needed sigh.

Why? Because it turns out that Ember Roloff is doing okay.

A few days ago, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff told social media followers that they had to take their two-year old daughter to the hospital because she spiked a dangerously high fever.

Both halves of this famous couple were understandably concerned at the time, with Audrey writing in part:

"I thought I’d have more cute family Christmas photos filling my camera roll by now, but instead I have this photo... Holding a sick baby at 4 a.m. in the emergency room."

This was the heartbreaking photo Audrey posted along with this update:

Audrey went on to say she was initially worried that Ember had a urinary track infection, complaining that she got to the emergency room at 11 p.m. and was there for six hours.

"Sitting on that miserable chair all night, while 37 weeks pregnant, just to wait for a urine sample and a nose swab.. I do not understand the ER," added Audrey along these lines.

Later on, a handful of fans gave Audrey a hard time for this critique of the health care system.

But that isn't the point right now.

The point, instead, is this:

Yes, Ember was diagnosed this week with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms...

... but it sounds like she's on the mend.

"Ember is finally on the up and up," Audrey wrote as a caption to the picture below of her only child.

The ex-reality star then added of her firstborn and the aforementioned affliction:

Still praying we don’t get it... and that this passes over us before baby boy decides to make his debut. Gosh, RSV is no joke.

Poor girl still has a terrible cough but she is way more herself the last couple days, so we went for a walk around the farm yesterday to see the animals and get outside for a bit.

Audrey then concluded with a promotion for her husband's business, which is a little off-putting:

Photos edited with @jeremyroloff presets (which are still 50% off right now.

But that's a topic for another time.

With Audrey so very close to giving birth, and with this being the holiday seasom, we're just so glad Ember is feeling better.

We send her and her parents and all their loved ones nothing but the absolute best.